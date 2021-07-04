Understanding tasks and milestones

Project Planning: Putting It All Together
Google

4.8 (4,747 ratings)

120K Students Enrolled

Project Planning, Strategic Thinking, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement

NT

Jul 4, 2021

The steps are clearly laid out and there are templates provided. I also like how they added talks from Google program managers to describe how they put the same topics discussed into practice.

VR

Nov 19, 2021

Great course! Wish I took this sooner in the year. I've learnt some information from this course that I can apply to both my work life and personal life. Thank you very much I did learn alot.

From the lesson

Beginning the planning phase

You will learn how the course is structured, the benefits of planning and key components of the planning phase, the difference between tasks and milestones, and how to set milestones.

Understanding tasks and milestones2:50
The importance of setting milestones 4:34
How to set milestones3:23
Creating a work breakdown structure7:04

    Google Career Certificates

