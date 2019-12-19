Assessment Vignette B

Johns Hopkins University
Psychological First Aid
Johns Hopkins University

4.8 (17,365 ratings)

 | 

440K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Reflective Listening, Active Listening, Crisis Intervention, Psychological First Aid

Reviews

GT

Dec 19, 2019

Great structure and interactive format. Clear expectations and excellent materials. Subject was explained in an effective manner that was easily understood and applied. Very useful for any profession!

KG

Apr 15, 2020

A wonderful course with clear explanations and case scenarios to help reinforce learning. I was truly engaged throughout the course and felt like I learned a lot more than I anticipated when going in.

From the lesson

Assessment and Prioritization

This week, we'll be looking more closely at the A and P components of our RAPID model. A stands for Assessment, and P stands for Prioritization.

Assessment Vignette A 1:02
Assessment Vignette B 5:37

Taught By

    George Everly, Jr., PhD

    Professor, Center for Public Health Preparedness

Placeholder