Macintosh: Using Python and Writing A Program

In this video, we're going to actually download and install Python three from python.org on a Macintosh. If your Macintosh for years has wonderfully come with Python two. So, if I type python minus minus version. Then, I type that. I see that I'm on got Python 2.0. What we want to do is in addition install Python three. One of these days, Macintosh might upgrade their distributed version of Python three, but there's so many things inside Mac that depend on Python two. I'm going to expect that it will always be named Python three, which is what we're going to call it, in a second. So, here I am at the python.org/downloads, and I'm going to download Python three. You click here and I've actually got it sitting here in downloads already because I always do that. So, I'm going to install this. There is the installer, and say continue, continue, continue. Of course, I agree, I read all that really fast. Now, I'm going to install it. Okay. So now, that means, if I run a terminal, so this of course is start run terminal. So Python two is still there, but Python three is also now there. So, we should have Python three installed. So we install Python 3.6, and so, there we go and that's all it takes to install Python three on the Macintosh. So let's write our first little Python program. I'm going to- I like Atom, and so, I've got this Atom editor, it's Atom.io. Right here, Atom.io. Download and install the Atom editor. I like it because Atom works the same on both Windows, Mac, and Linux and it has syntax highlighting, and so I really like things like that. So I'm going to make myself run a simple Python program. Hello World, like we always do. Now, you'll notice that it's not syntax highlighting yet but I'm going to do a File, Save, File Save As. I'm going to go into my desktop, and I want to make a folder called py4e, and this kind is called as hello.py. All right. Tap rename it. Rename it. I ended up with two dots. Hello.py, there we are. So now I'm here, I'm in my home folder, and go on my desktop, and I can go into that new folder I made, Python for everybody, and I can see the files. Now, there are ways to run this and I really want you to learn the terminal, so that you really know what you're doing. So here we are. We're in the folder that has the Python and then all we do to run it is we say python3 hello.py, and there we go. Of course, this is python3 because I'm using parentheses there. So, instead of double-quotes. But Python two is still there. Of course, if you just run Python hello.py, it'll be a syntax error or not. Must be they added something. Yeah. Because Python is still version. Still version two but apparently, they allowed print in out the latest version of Python two. So, away we go. Okay. So again, thanks for watching. I hope this was helpful to you to get Python three installed on your Macintosh.