String Operations

IBM
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
IBM

4.6 (26,763 ratings)

410K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy

Reviews

WL

Mar 13, 2019

Every course has offered something interesting, challenging, and surprising. I am glad I have spent the time with this class. I would strongly recommend it to others with an interest in data science.

PJ

Nov 30, 2020

It is a good course and teaches with the basic of Python so that anyone can understand it very well. Videos are good and can easily be understandable to anyone who is new to Python and Data Science.

Python Basics

String Operations3:58

    Joseph Santarcangelo

    Ph.D., Data Scientist at IBM

