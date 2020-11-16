Coding Demonstration : Vowel/word counter

Write a program that counts the number of vowels in a string and counts the number of words in a sentence. Let's start by creating a vowel counter function. Def vowel_counter for a given string, counts the number of vowels in given string. I'm going to initialize a count variable, vowel_count equals zero. Then we're going to iterate over a given string. For each character in the string, check if that character is a vowel. If the character is in the string a, e, i, o, u, if it's one of them, it's a vowel. Vowel_count incremented. So here we'll check if character is a vowel, increment vowel_ count, return vowel_count from the function. Now we're going to define a main function that calls and runs the vowel_counter function within a loop, and then we'll run our program. def main for our main function. We're going to create a loop; while one equals one. So this is an infinite loop; while one is equal to one, which is always true, run the loop. Get an input string, enter a string, check the input. If it's negative one, break out of the loop and exit the program. Otherwise, count the vowels in that string. So if the input string is equal to negative one, this allows the user to exit the loop, will break. This break will break out of this while loop. Otherwise, call vowel_counter with the input_string and print the results, the number of vowels in that string. Print vowel_counter with the input_string, vowels in input_string. To run our main function, we're going to check the value of the special name variable, so if__ __name, __ __ is equal to__ __ main__ __ then run main. To execute main function, enter a string, hello. Two vowels and hello. N-E-A-T, neat. Two vowels and neat. Okay, one vowel in okay, negative one exits the loop and we're done. Now let's create a word counter function to count the number of words in a given sentence. def word_counter for a given sentence counts the number of words in given sentence. We're going to be using single spaces for counting the number of words in a sentence. We're going to look for spaces. So let's strip the white space from the beginning and end of the given sentence. Sentence equals sentence.strip, removes whitespace from beginning and end of sentence. Now we're going to count the spaces in the sentence. So let's start with a space_count. Space_count equals zero. Let's iterate over each character in the sentence and see if it's a space. For each character in sentence, check if it's a space. So if char is in the empty string, it's a space. Space_count equal to one, check if character is single-space. The word count will be the number of spaces plus one. Word count equals space_count plus one. So then return the word count. Now let's add the word counter function call to the main function. So instead of vowel_counter, let's call word_counter for a given input_string words in input_string. To run our program, enter a string, "How are you." Three words in "how are you." "I am fine." Three words in, "I am fine." "That is great to hear." Five words in, "that is great to hear." Negative one to exit. Note both the vowel counter function and the word counter function have a similar code block. Here in the vowel counter function, we initialize account, iterate over a string, look for a particular character, and then increment the count. In word counter, we initialize a count, iterate over a string, in this case a sentence. Look for a particular character, and then increment a count. So let's create a separate function that does just that. This is known as refactoring the code. Let's create a count instance of string function. def count_ instance_ of_str for a given string one and string two. Count characters in string one that are also in string two. Initialize a count, for each character in string one check if it's in string two. So for each character in string one, if character is in string two, increment the count and then return the count. Now we can use the count instance of string function in our other functions. So in our word counter change this, remove that. That's our sentence, we're going to get the number of spaces provided to us by count_instance_of_string function by giving it the sentence and the character that I want to look for, that'll be the number of spaces, number of words, will be the number of spaces plus one. Enter a string, "How are you?" Three words in "how are you." "I am fine." Three words in "I am fine." "That is great to hear." Five words in "that is great to hear" and negative one to exit, and we can also use that function in our vowel counter function. So count_instance_of_string. So here in our vowel counts. So vowel count equals count_instance_of_ string for the given string looking for a, e, i, o, u. That's our vowel count. You can run this here, comment that out, function F5, enter a string. Hello; two vowels in hello. Neat; two vowels in neat. Okay; one vowel in okay, negative one to exit and we've re-factored our code.