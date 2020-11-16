Iterating over strings

University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Python Programming
University of Pennsylvania

DH

Aug 9, 2022

Although the homework gets difficult, it is progressive and is manageable is we spend enough time on it.

highly recommending this class to people like me with no coding expereience!

RM

Apr 11, 2021

The course was really good. The assignments were challenging. It was very pleasure to solve the assignments and practice them to become perfect with the basics of Python language

From the lesson

Module 2 : Intro to Lists, Loops, and Functions

Executing code a given number of times1:03
Iterating over a list3:31
Code Along Exercise : Find minimum value2:20
Iterating over strings1:33
Iterate over a string1:08
Code Along Exercise : Iterate over a name1:47
'for' loops using range4:51

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Brandon Krakowsky

    Lecturer

