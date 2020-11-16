Slicing lists

You can get a slice of a list by using a colon the syntax works like this, inside of square brackets, you're going to have start index colon end index. Start index and end index are both optional, start index is the index of the first value included in the slice and end index is the index of the last value not included in the slice. Let's demonstrate this by creating a list, my_list = b, a, n, a, n, a, s, a list of strings in this case a list of characters. Let's get a slice of the list, let's get elements from index 2 to 4, so print my list in square brackets the start index will be 2 and the end index will be 5, so this is going to give us elements 3 to 5. So elements. 3 to 5, let's print that. N, a, n, so we have the third element the fourth element and the Fifth Element index 2, 3 and 4 the 5 is the n index so it's not included. Let's get elements from index 4 to the end, so print my list index 4 to the end. Let's say we don't know the last index of the list, let's leave it out, so the start index is 4 and the end index is nothing, it's going to default to the end, so this'll be elements 5 to end. In this case we get n, a, s element 5, 6 and 7. Let's get the elements from index 0 to end, so in this case the entire list. Let's print my list, square brackets, the start index is 0 so we can actually leave that out that will default to 0 and the end index is just the end of the list or the last index in the list, so we can leave that out as well that will default to the last Index. This will be the elements from 1 to the end, the first element all the way to the end. So we have b, a, n, a, n, a, s, that's a slice of the list with every element. Now, let's get the elements from index 0 to -4 counting from right to left. So, print my list, we're going to start at index 0, so let's leave that out it'll default is 0 the end index is -4, so it's going to wrap around, it's going to wrap the list around. In this case we're going to get elements from 1 to 3, we'll see how that works. B, a, n, the start index was 0 so we have b, then it counts backwards -4, so -1, -2, -3, -4, but it won't include that. So we're left with index 0, 1, 2, or items 1, 2, 3. You can also get a copy of a list by getting a slice of the list including every element. So let's define a variable, copy my list, that will be set to my list square brackets, we want to slice containing every element. So we're going to start at 0, the start index will be 0 we're going to leave it out it'll default to zero the n index will be the last index of the list we'll leave it out, it'll default to the last index of the list. This will end up being elements 1 to the end, it will be a true a copy of, my list, then we're going to test it. Copy my list is my list, so are they references to the same list? References to same list and then we'll print copy my list equal to my list. Do they have the same values? Same values. So false, they do not point to the same list, it's a true copy, but true they do contain the same values. You can also update list elements by specifying an index or a slice. So let's define a list of odd numbers, that'll be a list containing the values 2, 4, 6, and 8 since these are not odd numbers we want to make some changes to this list. Let's start by updating a single element in the list, so odd numbers, let's change the element at index 0 to be 1 which is odd print odd numbers. Odd numbers is now 1, 4, 6 and 8, so what we want to do is update 4, 6 and 8 all at once using a slice. Update single element at index 0, update multiple elements with slice, so odd numbers in square brackets. I'm going to specify index 1 to 4, and I'm going to set those values to be 3, 5 and 7 and then we're going to print, odd numbers. Odd numbers is now 1, 3, 5, and 7 index 4 doesn't actually exist in the list, but Python doesn't care.