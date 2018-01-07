Office Hours: Seoul Korea

Hello, this is Dr. Chuck here and I'm coming to you right now in the continuing saga of Internet History Technology and Security. I'm coming to you right now from Seoul, Korea, and we are having office hours here in Seoul, Korea. And I'd like you to meet some of your fellow students. >> Hello, my name is Nikolay Ketchoff, I am from Russia but I am working here in Korea for LG Electronics. And I took this Internet History and Security class, and they are this vicious certificate. Actually it was my first online class, and I really enjoyed it, because it involved me in this community of online courses. And Dr. Chuck was really inspiring person for me, and it really helped me to realize how these online courses worked. And also learn basic knowledge in fun way about the Internet. I think this course was really great, and these online spirit courses about to learn not to get, not to be stressed by grades. And what I just want to add more to this course, kind of recommendation to add more learning activities. Maybe some kind of online games based on this material, or something like that. Actually, what I also enjoy in the Internet, I learn, I watch TED very often. And recently I watched this talk from Shimon Schocken. So he also talked about self-education, self-learning, and about his online courses, and that I got idea about online games. For learning, so have fun and learn online. >> Did you mention what your degrees were in? >> I had two master degrees, one in Computer Science in Russia and one in Electrical Engineering in Korea. >> Good, thank you. >> Yeah, thank you very much for this class. >> What's your name? >> My name is Julie. And I'm from Korea, so this is actually my first course that I got certificate, and I am going to study computer science for next year. So this course is perfect for me because it's free, but also it gives a me, kind of more hands up on a computer network. And I will continue to study about computer science and I'm actually pretty much interested in computer network as well. Well, I have a degree in physics and biology, but I got pretty much more interested in computer science and programming. So, thank you for this whole lecture and I hope you enjoy every lectures of Dr. Chuck in Coursera. >> Thank you. >> Thank you. >> Hi, my name is Choongil Kim. And I'm actually from Chicago and I'm working in Korea right now. I really enjoyed the course, well actually my background is different from computer science, I'm an aerospace background, but worked in the IT industry. So this was the first Internet or any type of computer science course I took. And I really enjoyed it and I actually enjoyed the history part of it a lot. So thank you very much and we're looking forward to see next class from Dr. Chuck. >> You failed to mention where you got your degrees from. >> Oh yeah, code blue. >> Tell us where you got your degrees from. >> I got my degree from University of Michigan, the best school in the world, where Dr. Chuck's also a professor at. And airspace engineering, so. >> And was that masters, PhD? >> Masters and PhD, and even post-doctorate. >> Julie, Julie, where did you get your degree at? >> I got my degree in South Korea, Dong Uk University. >> Okay. >> Yeah, and well I'm going to Virginia to study computer science. >> Great, so are you gonna actually go to Virginia and >> This December, yeah. >> And so you're preparing in a sense to sort of spend some time in Virginia. >> Yep. >> Work on your master's degree. >> Yep. That's right. >> Outstanding. Okay, back to me. Flip. So there you have it. Zoom out a little bit, zoom out. So there you have it. Here we have wonderful office hours here in Seoul, Korea and now we're gonna go all take some pictures so see you on the Net.