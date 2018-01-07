Windows: Taking Screen Shots

Hello, and I would like to talk to you about how to use the snipping tool to do a screen capture. There are other ways to do this, but the easiest way is the built in screen tool, and I'm doing this on Windows 8. The snipping tool exists on earlier versions Windows as well, and so the gestures and the UI might look a little different but it is about the same. You find the snipping tool. So, I'm going to hit the Windows icon, and I'm going to type S-N, and it brings up the Snipping Tool. And so, here I go. And, it's giving me this option to say Snipping Tool. And, I like to say, I'm going to do a new Window Snip. An now, it's kind of graying out the screen and following me around with this little red line. And I clicked on this and it has made a copy of that window. Now this Snipping Tool is just Snipping Tool, that window still exists. This is now, didn't want to do that. This is now just a drawing tool that's. So, and so here you are. We could save this, but the other thing you can do and this is in the more recent snipping tools is you can make changes. So let's say for example that you didn't want to show your name, and your name was in this path. And so I will just go and scribble my name out, like with this little scribbling tool. Pretty sweet? So, I scribbled my name out. I just happened to have my name in it, so I just didn't want to put it in. So now, I'm going to do File > Save as. And, of course, find somewhere, I'm going to put this on my Desktop, and I'm going to call it notepad.png. Now, you don't have to put a suffix of .png or .jpg. But it's good if you're moving files between systems. So, put the suffixes on. Windows would know this was a PNG file, but .png is a way to nicely tell other systems, when you're moving it around, that it's a PNG file. Or, if you send it as an email, or whatever. So, I save it, I'm saving it on my desktop, and there we go. So it's hiding the .png, but I can look to make sure the png is really there. And so there it is, it's a .png. And so there's a file and away we go, okay? So there's the snipping tool. If I close this window and I click on Notepad, [SOUND] you will see that it's got the little scribbling thing. Thank you for that, okay? So, there you go. That's how to do a real simple snipping tool.