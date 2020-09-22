GitLab's Values

video-placeholder
Loading...
GitLab
How to Manage a Remote Team
GitLab

4.8 (810 ratings)

 | 

53K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Business Transformation, Business Strategy, Leadership And Management, Human Resources (HR), Remote work

Reviews

4.8 (810 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    82.96%
  • 4 stars
    14.32%
  • 3 stars
    1.72%
  • 2 stars
    0.61%
  • 1 star
    0.37%

SF

May 26, 2021

A solid course, even for somebody with extensive experience in managing remotely. This will help you move your department or company on the right path to a remote work structure that works for you.

MM

Nov 15, 2020

As a newly remote manager, this course was amazing. I actually work for GitLab, so it was really awesome to see the stuff explained in a way that was relevant to my company and role.

From the lesson

Culture and Values for Distributed Teams

In this module, you will understand the importance of culture and values statements for supporting business strategy. You will learn how to develop, roll out, and refine organizational values for a distributed team.

GitLab's Values2:42

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Darren Murph

    Head of Remote

  • Placeholder

    Jessica Reeder

    Sr. Strategy & Operations Manager: Workplace

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder