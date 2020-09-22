Phases of Remote Adaptation (Part 2)

In the previous video, we went through the first two phases of remote adaptation, now let's look at the third, Asynchronous remote. An organization that has a significant amount of remote experience or a strong remote model can begin to work asynchronously. Maximally efficient remote environments do as little work as possible synchronously, most work is done independently and team members only come together for calls and meetings when it's truly needed or else for informal conversations. In the asynchronous phase an organization will start to see increased global hiring and a wider coverage of time zones and regions. Flexible schedules become the norm as team members are no longer depending on a quick response in order to get their work done. To make all of this possible, documentation will evolve into a centralized, single source of truth system that is easily accessed and kept up to date, you'll also begin to see teams enforcing use of systems and tools that benefit everyone, so the entire organization can share information as efficiently as possible. Asynchronous work does create some growing pains, the nature of this type of work is that it's slower, both communication and work cycles take longer and that can create friction. It can also be challenging for team members to change their habits and expectations and to adopt new ways of working that can feel risky. As your team expands to include more cultures and backgrounds, there can also be challenges for your people team to serve everyone's needs, in this phase, you'll see your people team expand and take on a larger role. Finally, because there aren't many opportunities to connect in real time, it can be more of a challenge to create an authentic culture and to facilitate informal communication. The benefits of true asynchronous work are many. The greatest benefit is your team members' feeling of freedom, freedom to work when and where they want with adequate time to live their lives, this has huge benefits to employee morale. Overall efficiency does increase when your team truly begins to work asynchronously, and hopefully your newly global team will welcome in highly talented new members with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences. An organization that is intentionally remote is exactly that, operating with the intention to facilitate remote first operations. In this phase, every facet of the company is designed to work best remotely. Organizations in this phase will have legal entities and documentation in place to facilitate hiring in a large number of countries. All employees will be provided with the equipment, tools, workspace considerations, and other necessities at the start of their employment. Strong security practices are in place an organization-wide, there's a streamlined implementation of a single project management system, a preferred communication tool, a single document management system, and so forth. On the cultural side, organizations in this phase will have strong value statements which are continually reinforced through communication practices, social interactions, feedback cycles, and other experiences that are carefully thought out for how they will improve team members engagement in the company culture. Finally, at this phase of adaptation, your organization should be free from any lingering real estate assets, no office required. This is a highly advanced phase of remote adaptation, which means that in order for it to work, leadership must have complete buy-in. If that doesn't exist or if some leaders are working toward intentionality and others have doubts, friction can result. Intentionality requires massive time and focus to ideate, create, implement, and enforce new systems, entire teams may be devoted to operational remote strategy. During this process, it can also be common to see employee turnover as people who prefer traditional work environments seek other opportunities, and because remote work is so new, it's not likely that you'll plan for every challenge that arises. Expect the unexpected. Intentionality also comes with many benefits, first and foremost, organizations in this phase will have a high level of order and efficiency, as team members and management are well-equipped and informed with support to do their jobs. Employee satisfaction in this phase is extremely high, we've commonly observed organizations in this phase reporting 90 percent satisfaction or above. Employees have the benefits of flexibility as well as support and job security. Operating costs in this phase remain relatively low without the cost of real estate and with well-developed global hiring practices, and as an organization with high satisfaction, and great global hiring, your recruiting and retention will also rise. Intentionality is the key to scale in remote work, once you have achieved this phase, you will be prepared for high growth and longevity. There's one more phase of remote adaptation beyond intentionality, and that's remote maturity. In the next session, we will discuss maturity and you'll begin to assess your organization's current state and to develop your transition plan. First, please explore the linked resources for more detail on each of these stages.