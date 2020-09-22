Rethinking The Workspace

GitLab
How to Manage a Remote Team
GitLab

Skills You'll Learn

Business Transformation, Business Strategy, Leadership And Management, Human Resources (HR), Remote work

SF

May 26, 2021

A solid course, even for somebody with extensive experience in managing remotely. This will help you move your department or company on the right path to a remote work structure that works for you.

MM

Nov 15, 2020

As a newly remote manager, this course was amazing. I actually work for GitLab, so it was really awesome to see the stuff explained in a way that was relevant to my company and role.

Remote Work Best Practices

In this module, you will learn about how to prepare a remote-friendly organization, and apply it by assessing your current remote readiness.

Rethinking The Workspace3:24
Onboarding Remotely9:14

    Darren Murph

    Head of Remote

    Jessica Reeder

    Sr. Strategy & Operations Manager: Workplace

