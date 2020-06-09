Distance - Too Far from Their Backyard, People Tend to Disregard

video-placeholder
Loading...
University of Pennsylvania
Removing Barriers to Change
University of Pennsylvania

4.9 (275 ratings)

 | 

17K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.9 (275 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    88.36%
  • 4 stars
    9.81%
  • 3 stars
    1.09%
  • 2 stars
    0.72%

KA

Mar 6, 2021

this course was very insightful, giving me new perspective on how to tackle problems , how to recognise those problems, how to change those negative problems to positive

AG

May 24, 2021

One of the best courses I have completed. The Professor shows his depth of knowledge about the topic with very relatable examples which make learning synchronous!

From the lesson

Module 3 - Overcoming Confirmation Bias and Uncertainty

Distance - Too Far from Their Backyard, People Tend to Disregard4:07
Confirmation Bias6:41
The Movable Middle6:13
Ask for Less6:57
Switch the Field to Find an Unsticking Point7:07
Uncertainty - Easier to Try, More Likely to Buy7:08
Harness Freemium10:27
Shrink Upfront Costs8:10
Drive Discovery4:45
Make it Reversible7:20

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Jonah Berger

    Marketing Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder