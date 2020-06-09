The REDUCE Framework

Reactance, endowment, distance, uncertainty, and corroborating evidence. These are the five key barriers or five horsemen of inertia that we'll talk about. Each section will focus on one of these barriers and how to reduce it. Integrating research and case studies to illustrate the underlying science behind each barrier and the principles that individual and organizations have used to mitigate it. First, we'll talk about reactance. As I've alluded to already, when pushed people often push back. Just like a missile defense system projects against incoming projectiles, people have an innate anti-persuasion system. A radar that kicks in when they sense someone is trying to convince them. To lower this barrier, we need to encourage people to persuade themselves. Not pushing them, but having them to participate. You'll learn about the science of reactance, how warning becomes recommendations and the power of providing something as simple as a menu, giving people choices rather than just one option. The second principle is all about easing endowment. One of the challenges of change is people are so attached to what they're doing already, and they think that doing nothing is costless, but often isn't costless as they I think. So we need to surface the cost of inaction. We need to make them realize that doing nothing isn't free and we need to think about burning the ships. Sometimes you need to make it less easy for them to do with what they're doing already. You'll learn about why minor injuries often end up hurting more than major ones and how an individual in an organization got the entire UK to drop out of the European Union by using the science of loss aversion. By making something new seem like something they'd already been doing. The third barrier is distance, people have an innate anti-persuasion system. But even when we provide just information, sometimes it backfires, why? Well, another barrier is sometimes things are too far away. If information is in people's zone of acceptance, they're willing to listen. But if it falls too far away in that region of rejection, everything flips. Communication is ignored or even worse it increases opposition. You'll learn why big changes often require asking for less, not pushing for more and how good changes find what I'll call unsticking point, and are able to change minds in the seemingly toughest situations. The fourth barrier is uncertainty. Change often involves uncertainty. Will new product, idea, or service be as good as the old? It's hard to know for sure. And this uncertainty makes people hit the pause button stemming action. So to overcome this barrier, we need to make things easier to try. Like free samples at the supermarket or test drives at the car dealership reducing risk by letting people experience things for themselves. And rest you think this idea is restricted to big businesses or products with a service to offer, I'll show you how anyone can apply these concepts. From animal shelters and accountants to vegetarians and organizational change. And finally, we'll talk about corroborating evidence. Sometimes one person no matter how knowledgeable or sure they are is enough. Some things just need more proof, more evidence to overcome the translation problem and drive change. Sure one person like something, but what does that mean about whether I'll like it or not? And so to overcome this barrier we have to find reinforcement, what I'll call corroborating evidence. You'll see which sources are most impactful and why and what it's better to concentrate resources versus spreading them out. These five ways that we can reduce barriers, they can be organized into an acronym, good change agents reduce reactance, ease endowment, shrink distance, alleviate uncertainty and find corroborating evidence. Taken together, that spells the word reduce, which is exactly what great catalysts do, they reduce roadblocks. They change minds and excite action not by pushing harder, but by reducing barriers to change. Note that not every situation involves all five roadblocks, some might feel that reactance is a key barrier, other times uncertainty might play a larger role. Sometimes it's a combination of a few of them and not others, but by understanding all of them we can diagnose which ones are at work and be able to mitigate them. This course has a very simple goal, to reframe how we approach a universal problem. You'll learn why people and organizations change and how you can catalyze that process. We'll talk about changing both minds and behavior, sometimes concepts that change one also change the other but other times we don't need both to drive action. This course is designed for anyone who wants to change something. It provides a powerful way of thinking and a range of techniques that can lead to extraordinary results. Whether you're trying to change one person's mind, transform an organization, or shift the way an entire industry does business. This course will show you how to change anything.