When to Space Corroborative Evidence Over Time

What does it mean to truly change something? How does one persuade others to change? How do we reduce roadblocks to change? In this course, you’ll learn about the barriers to change and how to become more effective in inspiring change within others and your organization. Professor Jonah Berger of the Wharton School has designed this course to help you understand the REDUCE framework, and shows you how to develop your skills of persuasion and influence. By the end of this course, you’ll know both the strengths and weaknesses of certain strategies for removing barriers in change, plus you'll learn how to leverage those strategies to achieve change in both business and in life.