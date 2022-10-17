Adapting tools and methods

It's my pleasure to welcome the next expert that we will be having to talk about adaptations of research methods in a humanitarian setting. The expert is Shafiq Mirzazada, with many decades of experience both in research and programmatic roles. For example, with the Aga Khan Health Services, the Aga Khan University, as well as the Ministry of Public Health as the Deputy Minister of Policy and Planning. Welcome, Shafiq. Thank you, Ben. Thank you for having me. It's great to have you. We're talking about adaptation of research methods. Let us imagine, for example, we just started a research study and we have all our methods and everything defined at that point or at any later stage, should we, and can we still adapt our research methods? One way of adapting is to choose basically the research methods that's most feasible in your specific setting considering all the unique challenges and barriers. However, in humanitarian settings, the volatile situation, why is this, too often do changes. Even after we have designed and planned our study, we have to continuously adapt the methodology and data collection tools in accordance to the situation arise. Talking about these adaptation, maybe specifically focus on those that are done once you already have decided on your method that you chose based on your specific setting, what adaptations are we talking about? In what ways can we adapt our methods once we've already started it? Well, there could be several ways of adapting and changing our methodology or approach in research. I'm going to give you a list of potential adaptations based on extensive experience that I have in conducting research. But of course, this list is not exhaustive and every change and adaptation could be the result of the circumstances that you're in and the researchers are in in that particular humanitarian setting. Of course, all the changes could only happen after discussions with the whole research team considering all aspects of the changes proposed. For example, the practicality of the change we propose, the ethical consideration, the donor requirement, etc., and sometimes if the changes are significant, we have to submit a revised protocol to the ethical review body. I think that you will cover in the next module more. These changes could be reducing the number of interviews, for example, reducing the sample size, producing the number of data collection points, but keeping the sample size. If a mixed method is used, a composite of the mixed method, like a qualitative or quantitative component of the method could be dropped or otherwise it could be added. The tools could be adopted from paper-based to an electronic-based, which is easy to collect data and also to scale up, or you can choose a phone interview instead of in-person face-to-face interviews. You've now listed a couple of very common examples that we might be using to adapt. In which situations or which situations would warrant such adaptations? These adaptation changes could happen in different ways because of many reasons including, but of course not limited to, sudden change in accessibility due to conflict or natural disaster in the area that we are doing research; population movement from and to the area; shift in norms and culture of the ruling group, whoever controls the area, they might set new rules and regulations; and rapid increase in humanitarian needs or restrictions to the supplier of core commodities, etc. That's a great summary Shafiq. Thanks so much for giving us this overview of both the triggers of when we would need adaptations as well as some of the common forms of how we adapt as researchers given some of the circumstances and barriers that we might find. Can we make it more practical now as well? For example, can I ask you Shafiq to give us one of the examples of when you had a research study like that where you started and because of the contextual change you had to adapt the way you did the research and the message you chose? Can you walk us through one of your examples? Well, thank you very much Ben. There was one project we had to conduct in Afghanistan and it was a mixed method of both qualitative and quantitative. The quantitative portion or component was secondary data analysis which was the easier part. But the qualitative part on the other hand was to send interviewers to the province to conduct key informant interviews and interview with the front line service providers of MNCH (maternal, newborn, and child health) services in conflict settings. We sent the interviewers to the province, one of the provinces which was selected for the study and the insurgents had an upper hand of taking over the districts and cities. While the interviewers were there conducting the interviews, the insurgents became very closer to the center and we had to evacuate the interviewers from the province with the help of military helicopters to the neighboring province and then to Kabul. Now, you might think what the researchers and what we might've done in that scenario, how we have adapted. We have to agree with the research team that we will conduct the rest of the interviews through forms and that's what we did. We collected all the contact information of the interviewees and we conducted interviews through phone interviews. We could have done other ways that you've just seen but this was feasible because we had to complete the study within a time frame. That's a very good adaptation, that's very commonly used. Obviously there's challenges to it as well that you might not have experienced in this context but possibly in others where in terms of connectivity and other aspects. But it's definitely one of the adaptation that might be very often used to conduct the specific challenges of access for example. Thank you very much Shafiq for this example. In terms of now wrapping this up, what are some of the conclusions that you have in terms of adaptation of methods and just being more flexible? Thank you, Ben. Let's review what we've covered and what some of the recommendations are in terms of adaptation and changes for the research methodology. One, that it is possible for us to adapt our research methods and approach in a humanitarian setting even after we have started the study and data collection if there is an eminent need. Second, that when changes and adaptations are required, they need to be contextual and based on the arising situation. The third changes have to be agreed by all research team with consideration of the ethics and ethical approval, donor requirement with of course not compromising the intent of the study and research. Well, thank you so much Shafiq for sharing your expertise with us. It really has been incredible and it really helps us with understanding the adaptation of research method. So it is much appreciated to have your time. Thank you. Shafiq has been sharing and had a great summary as well, so I don't have much to add except for maybe like two thoughts. The first one is just really remember this need for flexibility. That's one of the key characteristics in doing research in humanitarian settings, and the other one is a word that I would like to add which is significant. So Shafiq talked about these different circumstances and changes that require you to adapt but it's all about the significance of changes. For example, for you to require to talk to your donors or to your ethics review board. So it really is for us to talk about and really define when is the change required and when is it significant enough that we need to make sure all the actors are in agreement.