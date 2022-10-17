Application of research methods

[MUSIC] If I give you a scenario of a research setting, how will you proceed in choosing and applying a particular study design? Have you ever thought of considering the resources and requirements of conducting scientific specific studies in different settings. Making it simpler which study design do you feel are most appropriate for which context? So far you have been able to state research questions and to study designs in a more general manner. We have discussed qualitative and quantitative study designs in our previous sessions. When it comes to practice, however, the ways that we are applying our methods varies and depends on what, who, and where, of our context. Remember, every study design has its strengths and limitations. So it is often a trade off between what is desirable and feasible and thus relies on the judgment and experience of the researchers. This can be especially relevant in humanitarian settings as you will see later. No matter which type of study design you are thinking about implementing, there are few major factors that influence all of them both in choosing the specific method and in deciding how they are specifically implemented. However, such a selection should be made carefully and there are some major components that you should consider. Study population and settings, data collection strategy and collection tools, which may vary depending upon which study design you're using. Resources that you have funded or non-funded and ethical issues. We will walk through these components one by one. The setting and population under study play a major role in the application of a particular research design. As researchers, we are often interested in specific groups of people rather than the whole population of a country. But within these groups of interest, we can rarely ever collect data from everyone, considering, we may be talking about thousands of people. This is why we typically need to choose a sample of people, a smaller group of people within the population that we are conducting a research with. Choosing the right sample for it to be representative of the larger population group that we are focusing on is really challenging. Mainly because we do not know which characteristics are the most critical for our studies specific outcomes, example, gender, age, employment, education, and living situation, etc. Next to involving to people which expertise the area, it is a great good start to critically ask yourself whether the way that the sample was chosen could influence the data that we receive, meaning it introducing bias. For example, asking people using a specific service that your organization provides on one Wednesday morning may introduce many biases. For example, it may only capture the opinion of people who actually use the service right now or people who are able to visit it during the morning hours. So gathering data for a particular study is an integral part of research process. But how do you obtain the data? I will introduce here some of the data collection tools that we frequently use and now, how you need to carefully choose and design them based on your research question and study design. A study tool is meant to collect the desired information thinking about specific outcomes, variables or themes in a systematic way. There are many different tools that could be used here ranging from surveys, interviews, focus group discussions, clinical measurements, sensors, observations, photography's, videos, or maybe diaries. Within those categories, there are often specific tools that have been deployed to accurately capture specific outcomes that we frequently focus on, for example, quality of life survey tools. Generally speaking, you want to use a tool that you can be confident in, meaning that it measures what it is meant to measure and it works very similarly every time you use it. We normally capture this confidence with the terms of validity and reliability, which we will not go into more detail over here. The decisions taken here will also influence the overall quality of research. So then looking for the right tool to measure your outcome of interest, talk to experts and look for tools that have already been studied, tried, and tested by other researchers in your specific settings. If this step is not done well, you may end up in collecting data that does not respond to the research question and you run the risk of producing irrelevant or misleading data. And thus recommendations but with good care, a thoughtful approach, such pitfalls can be avoided. What I have just described here is relevant in situations where you are collecting your own data as a part of your study. This is what we refer to as primary data that is collected by the study team specifically for the study. The alternative is you guessed is, yes, secondary data which is then when we are using the data that already existed prior and independently to our study. Examples include, for primary data we can call surveys, interviews, experimental and observational studies. And for secondary data, some examples include hospital records, large public health datasets, existing literature, publications, government records, etc, and reports to. There's some strengths and limitations for both types of data collection methods. For example, secondary data collection is typically quicker and cheaper compared to primary data collection, as it already exists and may be readily available. However, the major limitation of secondary data is that you have to work on the existing data, that may completely answer your study question. For example, the original author may not have collected the gender of the respondent, which is the key of for what you are trying to know. Also, it may be tricky to judge the quality of secondary data if you are unable to talk to the data collectors or study authors. Gearing towards the end, I would like to walk you through some remaining concepts to ponder in research design applications. As mentioned earlier, selection of study subjects and study population is crucial and integral element, especially in humanitarian practice. Both of them are directly influenced by the resources you have for conducting a study. Hence, selection of a study design is directed by your resources and feasibility of data collection. You may want to do a study in a conflict setting over multiple months or even years to see how the behaviors of specific group change. But due to resource limitation, you may end up with an option of doing a secondary data analysis. Ethics of data collection also have a role to play in here. The themes of feasibility of research and ethical challenges are even more critical for humanitarian settings as compared to more stable context. This is why we also have given more emphasis on those in the next module. So to summarize, you must remember to carefully think design and plan your studies, choosing the right study design and an appropriate data collection strategy is the key to answer appropriately your research question. Good luck with your next study in the humanitarian settings.