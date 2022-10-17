Case study #3

In this video, we'll hear from Sally Yaacoub, who is an epidemiologist at the International Committee of the Red Cross with a PhD in public health about a mixed methods study that she has been conducting recently. Hello, Sally. Hi, Ben. Can you walk us through just like the general context, and what has led to this mixed-methods study in the first place. At the International Committee of the Red Cross, or ICRC, we usually monitor violent incidents. We observed that the number of incidents were increasing across the country in general and in one city in North Lebanon in specific. This city had the highest number of specific incidents against healthcare professionals. This was greatly observed also in the second largest public hospital that was located there, and which the ICRC has recently started supporting in terms of consumables, medications, capacity building, etc. Therefore, given our activities, we had access to the staff there and we were able to have the different discussions with the interlocutors and key persons so that we had a general idea about the hospitals share when it comes to these violent incidents, which unfortunately turned out to be a great share. The ICRC also has the Healthcare in Danger initiative which addresses violence against healthcare professionals, facilities, patients, etc. Under the umbrella of this initiative, we wanted to learn more about these incidents that were occurring because we have a general idea from the informant sources of information. But we did not have more detailed information about the effects of these incidents, or the mitigating measures that can be or were used in such incidents. Therefore, we wanted to learn more about that. You had many questions that you've identified in this scenario so walk us through, what has the team from the ICRC decided to do next? What were some of the immediate next steps and decisions you've taken based on that? The ICRC decided to conduct a study in the hospital in order to inform decision making and future interventions. The overall aim of the study is to understand the incidents that were occurring from the staff, also the preparedness level in the facility, and finally the views of the staff on future interventions. You can tell that this is complex and multifaceted. Where not only did we want to understand the numbers to violent incidents, but we also wanted the further clarifications and elaborations from the staff themselves. In order to capture this complex picture from the different angles, we decided to do a mixed methods study using the mixed method approach, where we combined both the quantitative and qualitative methods. Not because one method is not good enough, but because we want them to compliment each other. This will allow us to expand our knowledge on the topic and also validate our findings in order to later translate them into interventions. So the mixed methods really does help in this setting because of the complexity as well that you were facing. There are a lot of different mixed method studies. Can you walk us through what some of the methods are that you've used, and how you built this mixed methods up? In this mixed method study, we included three methods. Two that are quantitative and one that is qualitative. To start with the first quantitative method, we conducted a facility assessment of the safety design and hazards using an internal ICRC healthcare and danger index and also using our checklist that was developed based on policy recommendations which was adopted by the minister of public health as accreditation standards. From this part, we were able to assess the preparedness level of the facility in order to continue operating under or during or after the conflict related security events. This was for the first quantitative method. The second quantitative method was the survey. We conducted a survey among the healthcare professionals in order to understand their views and experience on the violent incidents. We used a questionnaire that was developed for the purpose of the study and following purpose of sampling. Through the survey, we were able to understand the violent incidents that were happening in terms of types, occurrence, the effects, and also their views on future interventions. Finally, to move to the last part which is the qualitative part, so we will use it to complement our findings from the quantitative part, and we will be conducting this in the upcoming months. It will be semi structured focus group discussions with the different staff, accounting of course for the diversity on the distribution of the staff and the formation of the groups. The objectives of the focus group discussion is to gain in depth knowledge on the staff's understanding, views and preferences when it comes to interventions to mitigate such violent incidents. Thank you so much for walking us through there. The interesting part here is these different methods that you're using, and based on the experience that you now have with this study, maybe with other studies, how would you conclude this? What are some of the lessons or any advice you can give us as learners? I would say that you should know at least from this mixed methods study, that through it we're able to combine the strengths of the different methods that we use so that now we will have confidence, and also a comprehensive knowledge about the entire topic using of course, a methodologically sound approach to inform our interventions. Thank you so much Sally. I hope you have a lovely day still. What we saw here with Sally indicates that she's just been giving us that this mixed methods really build up to make a case stronger because you can look at it from these different angles. But like we said, this is just one example and there's many different ways in the way you can put a qualitative or quantitative first, or the other way around. Then in the next reading and video, we'll dive more into that.