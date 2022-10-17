Challenges and opportunities - the big picture

[MUSIC] We have an exciting guest in this lecture Chi-Chi Undie from the Population Council in Kenya and the Research Director and CEO of the Baobab Research Program Consortium. Hello, Chi-Chi. >> Hello, Ben, thank you for having me. Maybe we can start just directly by diving into the term humanitarian settings. Can you just give us an overview of what we mean? Or maybe some of the kind of contextualization of the term? >> Well, humanitarian setting just in a really simply or roughly, I would say it's a setting in which. A setting for which external aid is required due to, some sort of disaster or whatnot. And there are different kinds of humanitarian settings. Oftentimes people in humanitarian settings end up living in camp- like situations and so we tend to refer to those as refugee settings, refugee camps, refugee settlements. And the work that I have done in humanitarian settings has tended to be located in those kinds of spaces. >> And in terms of so humanitarian settings and research, what do you think in terms of, should we do it, should we not do it challenge and opportunities? What's your experience and that? I think we absolutely should carry out research in humanitarian settings. There's such a great need. It's important. I think it's a bold step. I think we also need to ensure that we're not naive about the very real challenges that such settings represent, but those challenges are by no means insurmountable. It's just important for one to be aware of them in order to proactively address the ethical issues that could arise more than anything else. But I would say that the opportunities within these settings make the research endeavor well worth it despite the very real challenges. >> So maybe let's talk first about those challenges before we go into the opportunities and to kind of really the push for doing research. Can you walk us through like a couple of challenges that are typically common in these settings or that you've experienced based on your work? >> Sure I would say the first one that comes to mind has to do with accessing humanitarian populations in the first place. What I have found particularly in refugee settings is that you'll find refugee camps or settlements are almost like a world or a government of their own. And if you think about, going from one country into another, there are all kinds of restrictions around, moving in and out of such spaces, It's no different with refugee settings. There are all kinds of guidelines as to how you get in. And this makes partnerships critical. Partnerships both with governments who actually really have the overall mandate for refugees or humanitarian populations within their countries, but partnerships also with non- governmental organizations, UN bodies such as UNHCR who are on the ground daily working with these populations and therefore understand the rules and regulations for gaining entry. That is really critical in order to enter into a refugee settlement, for instance, often times you need a permission letter from some of the key stakeholders and those kinds of things only come about when we've taken the time to nurture relationships with such partners. >> So access is a huge theme, both access to populations >> Access, Yeah. Access, first of all, in order to do the research in the first place, you need to be able to access these settlements so we shouldn't take it for granted that we can sort of waltz in without, really, proving that we really are there for a good reason. But I think there there are definitely other challenges as well, such as the sort of data you might want to access, I think particularly when you think about intervention research, which I tend to do a lot of. Oftentimes we are if we're not collecting primary data, then we're oftentimes relying on existing data, service statistics, the records that exist, let's say, for patients within a clinic, for instance or students within a school. And we really can't take it for granted that those kinds of data will always exist in the way we expect them to. And so it's really important to be creative and to prepare to develop simple tracking tools that are not burdensome for the implementing partners that we're working with but can still help us paint a picture of what's happening among these populations. And I guess the final challenge that I'll talk about is, there are really some ethical challenges as well associated with doing research within humanitarian settings. And I know that this is a topic that will be covered in the next module, but it is worth saying that there are very real ethical issues that we may need to pay attention to. The concept, the understanding of privacy, quote unquote as you know, we might be used to understanding it outside of humanitarian settings. That term take may take on a whole new definition within humanitarian settings, just because of the very real constraints and the fact that resources are so limited and that stakeholders within those studies are used to working with so little and perhaps can't really take having a private room for granted. And so you may be trying to set up an ethical intervention that provides privacy confidentiality and so on and so forth. But you really need to get embedded into your study context yourself and make sure that all the boxes are ticked in terms of, privacy and confidentiality. You may have, I've had experiences where we might spend days talking with stakeholders about a particular service being offered, could be private services for survivors of gender based violence, and you may spend several days talking about a particular center that provides this kind of confidentiality. But when you check it out yourself, you may find it's a bench under a tree. But given that there aren't any resources, this may be the level of privacy that that really is available. And you have to make some very real decisions about what you're going to do to preserve, let's say, confidentiality whether that means installing a tent, so that those services can really be provided in a confidential manner or something as simple as that. Of course, we're not going to go around constructing buildings for research, but we do need to think about, how to take care of basic ethical issues in humanitarian settings. >> Yeah, those are those are three really good and major examples of challenges in terms of access, in terms of availability of data, and in terms of ethical issues which will dive more into in the next module. So, having covered these challenges, what are some of the opportunities or why do we still do research despite them? >> I think we still do research because there's so much more to be done when we think about humanitarian settings. We're often thinking about emergencies, security issues so on and so forth. And oftentimes, what that means is that not as much research gets done as could be done. The focus is oftentimes on service delivery. Service delivery is extremely important, we can't deny that, but in order to be sure that we are delivering those services as efficiently and effectively as possible, research still is required. And so because of this notion of emergency settings and the fact that you really can do rigorous research there, there is so much that hasn't been done, it is essentially virgin territory. And what may not seem so innovative in a non-humanitarian setting, could be extremely innovative in a humanitarian setting because nobody's ever done it before. So there really are ample opportunities for researchers to do a whole lot whether it means replicating ideas that they have already carried out in other settings or whether it means doing something brand new every little bit helps and it's necessary. So I think the opportunities are huge and I can't emphasize that enough. >> That's actually a great lead over as well to our next module because in module two, we've covered research methods in more stable settings or more broadly. In this module will be diving more into the applicability of those in humanitarian settings. And I think those were some very wise words to start with. Do you have any final comments? Final lessons learned in terms of challenges and opportunities of doing research in humanitarian settings? >> Sure, I just want to mention one more thing and that is that humanitarian settings are not a monolith, we have all kinds of different things. They are characterized very differently. You know one humanitarian setting to another may be extremely different. There are some settings in which generations have sort of grown up. Their people have lived there for decades, so on and so forth. So when we think about our research designs we can also sort of choose settings that will permit us to carry out certain designs. I think the idea that rigorous research, longitudinal research and all kinds of other different set designs are impossible to carry out in humanitarian settings. That's not accurate. We must understand that there are some settings that are much more stable quote unquote than others. There's some that are much more transient and it really depends on what it is that we're trying to find out. But research is definitely possible. >> Well thank you so much for walking us through all of this Chi-Chi and and sharing your experience. It's been really helpful and I think it's also a great start for the next module. So thanks again so much and I hope you have a great rest of day. >> Sure, thank you for having me. What we've seen just now is - and Chi-Chi walked us through this - that, I think the key part that she mentioned was really this humanitarian settings are different. They're not all the same but still we have a couple of common challenges that we often face in terms of what she mentioned access and ethical issues and even access to data availability. So these are some of the things that we've been diving into in this module. [MUSIC]