Formulating a research question

You have just completed developing a research question and I hope that you found this as a useful exercise in the previous activity. Let's talk some more about this. Did you know that framing the right research question is fundamental to getting the right answer as a result of the research? Have you ever formulated a research question that required an answer in an emergency or humanitarian situation? Research often begins with an unresolved problem that prompts a research process, and that is to develop a solid understanding of how filling in knowledge gap will help address that particular problem. An early step in that process involves translating the problem into a research question or sometimes more than one questions that can inform the selection of an appropriate scientific method of inquiry. The development of a research question can be done by researchers themselves or by engaging with key stakeholders, such as those who own the problem or are affected by it. For instance, the community or those people living in displaced populations. Even when a research team develops the question, it's important to involve other stakeholders to ensure they're asking the right question and to frame the research in a way that the results can be interpreted and used. The PO-PICO formulation is one way to describe a structured approach to develop good implementation research questions. It does so by systematically answering questions about the problem, objectives, people, implementation, comparisons, and outcomes. That's what PO-PICO stands for. As you can see, the PO-PICO is a mnemonic that can be used to create a good research question by addressing the following issues. Let me go through them. The P, which is the problem. What is the implementation problem you'd like to study? Who has defined the problem? Is it a policymaker, an implementor, a beneficiary, or a researcher himself? Will the research results be relevant to them? Is it considered as important problem? Once you've defined the problem, the objective. What is the purpose of the study? What knowledge gap will you fill? Will it provide information that is not already known? Then the people, who are the people? What is the population you want to study? Are the people affected by the problem? Are the people at risk or otherwise vulnerable, such as living in marginalized populations? Then the implementation. What is the implementation strategy you are interested in? What intervention you want to do? Comparisons. What comparisons do you want to make a difference in the implementation strategy? For instance, do you want to see differences in place or time, or you want to test different strategies? Then finally, the outcome. What outcome measures are you interested in, in terms of improvement, for instance, in service delivery and how will those be defined? Are you able to make an informed choice based on that? Eventually, does it allow you to compare those outcomes as a result of interventions? One well-known mnemonic also used for formulating research questions or objectives is called SMART. I'm sure you know it stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-related. There are also other frameworks available that can help formulate research questions such as PerSPECTiF and SPICE, and you would like to look at that perhaps if that interests you. However, it is best to know one and gain more experience with that particular one. Do you think these frameworks will help you avoid the common errors and pitfalls in formulating research questions? While frameworks are helpful, there is no substitute to practice. So I would very much encourage you to practice formulating research questions based, for instance, on the PO-PICO approach in your own research setting, and certainly you can do it at the end of the session or whenever time permits. Now, while formulating a question, here are the list of steps that can help you in formulating or defining that question. These are more focused on qualitative evidence synthesis, which is especially helpful in humanitarian situations. As you can see, that these include a series of step, and let me go through those quickly. The first step is about generating an initial list of questions. It doesn't have to be one; you can have several questions. Decide whether you would like to have a simple, complex intervention or a complex systems approach that is most appropriate for this particular review. Then you draft the key questions using a relevant question framework, and I've just alluded to some. Then list relevant stakeholder perspectives, and I've already said this is an important area. Review and revise the questions, prioritize the key questions, and then order stakeholder perspectives according to the criticality to the implementation chain. Of course, finally, you have the key questions and the important and critical stakeholder perspectives. So it's important to avoid the common pitfalls of poorly formulated research questions, such as being too vague, too broad, not being specific. A clearly stated research question helps you organize the information that should be included. Let us now take a look at some examples of research questions and then identify those with possible errors. Let us do it together. The first example relates to the provision of sexual health services. The question is, "How can sexual health services and HIV and hepatitis support services in district X be improved?" This is not well-framed. It's too broad, it lacks specificity. Perhaps a better option would be, "How can sexual health clinics in district X develop their services and communications to be more inclusive of HIV and hepatitis patients?" Let's take another example. "How can digital mental health interventions be used to treat mental health problems in prolonged conflicts?" Again, it's just too broad. Perhaps you can reframe it. You can say, "How can treatment outcomes be maximized by combining existing treatment options with digital mental health interventions in prolonged conflict?" Now, those interventions could be counseling, medicines, drugs, whatever. In conclusion, formulating the research question appropriately is critical at the very beginning of any research. Translating a research topic into a SMART research question is essential, and different frameworks can be used in doing so. There is, however, nothing better than practicing yourself. So please, go and do some more practice and I'm sure you can formulate some amazing research questions that are relevant to you. Good luck and go ahead.