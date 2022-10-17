From needs to research: Experience of a humanitarian researcher

So it is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Junaid Razzak. Professor Junaid Razzak is actually a professor of emergency medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York and director of the Center for Trauma and Emergencies at the Aga Khan University in Pakistan. He has worked in several settings, received funding from multiple research agencies for research and emergencies and disasters and has published extensively on acute and emergency care. Welcome Dr. Junaid Razzak. Professor, given your extensive experience of undertaking research and humanitarian situations and of course in different countries, perhaps I would request if you could share one or two experiences and perhaps walk us through some of the steps that were involved from the point that you embarked on that research initiative and the steps perhaps that you went through to be able to actualize that research in those challenging situations. Sure. First of all, thank you for the opportunity. I'm going to share with you two or three examples and we can talk specifically about one of them in more detail. In 2010, I and my colleagues worked on during the floods in Pakistan and that as you may remember, resulted in thousands of injuries and and that's unfortunately, but also millions of people getting displaced and we were interested in studying the health care needs of that population. And we can we can talk a little bit more about that. The second study that we did more recently was to really measure the preparedness of urban cities, urban areas. Cities in Pakistan, in Nigeria, in Brazil and we wanted to get, see it from the lens of a policymaker and the city leader and say, you know, how do we measure the preparedness and how do we present that number? So they can actually think about, you know, know what actions to take to improve the response. So you know for the second one I'll go first. That came about because we realize that unless we can measure something we can't manage it. And there are very few measures that are available in humanitarian settings that are more specific to that. So we wanted to first understand what determine what should be part of that measurement. How do we present that measurement? So we talked to first we can we did qualitative research spoke to experts in these areas, both in high-income and low-income countries. We spoke to policymakers, we came up with a literature review. We came up with a list of variables which are important in a setting. So if I could interject before the variables, what perhaps was your big research question that you wanted to respond? So the big research question we wanted to answer it was how do we measure. Let me just say, is there a valid and reliable way to measure preparedness in urban settings? And the question was traditionally the measurements were based on a checklist. Yes. We have X number of ambulances, we have paramedics, we have hospitals, but do they translate into action? You know, we have seen so many settings where we thought that we were prepared but response was not good enough or vice versa. So we wanted to go in and measure the true performance during the crisis. And we wanted to also not making a purely academic exercise. We wanted to engage in partner with policymakers from day one and say, what is it that you can you would like us to present. And so after we did some literature review, we actually had a Delphi process and Delphi included policymakers to see what are the priority areas. And then we created the tool. We tested the tool as I mentioned Karachi in Pakistan in Port Harcourt Nigeria in Fortaleza in Brazil. And then we presented to the policy because, again, I said this is the output. How do you like this output? And what would you change in that? So after each of these cities event and improve that and now you're working with ICRC to actually taking it forward in 10 - hopefully - 10 more cities and learning from that. So that's one example of starting from an idea and engaging not just the academics, but the policymakers and responders and coming to a solution. And coming up with a preparedness assessment tool basically, which I think is a great thing to do. You know, for these kinds of situations. Could you briefly touch on your experience in Pakistan, although it was 10 years ago. But what was the focus of your research in that particular setting? Right so we were working in Northern Sindh and and there were many areas actually some medium, small-medium sized cities which were all surrounded by water with very limited access and you can only fly in there and we wanted to see what are the health care needs of that population and what can be done. It was very interesting because what we initially thought that we will arrive there there'll be nothing and there'll be a big vacuum and people be needing a lot of care. And what we realized was that there were many people already there, there were too many healthcare dispensaries open too many medications available and there was a lot of focus in that population on therapeutics and very little on the long term impact. So people want to come in and help out and not think about what will happen. So the lesson learned was completely different from what we expected was in the short term people are getting in fact better care than they would traditionally get and in the long run nobody, nobody will be there once the NGOs are gone and it's going to be the government, how do we and one of the recommendations was how do we sustain that and how do we strengthen the system long term. Okay, great. Thanks very much. So let me follow up on what we're just discussing and you know, we're talking about the process of conducting research and for the young humanitarian professionals. What would be the things of the pitfalls that you would say that they should avoid when they embarked on research initiatives, like the ones that you've just shared, I think I'll just share a few of them. One is be prepared not wait for a disaster, those are going to happen. We're going to see unfortunately wars, we're going to see a significant urban rural disasters with climate change. And there's a lot of work already being done on what is known and what is unknown. So be prepared with questions, think about what you want to answer. And once you have that crisis then go into the field with the team, hopefully a team consisting of both the academic researchers as well as your responders. So there is a reality check and once you're in the field be flexible and when you are there you will have to unfortunately make some changes in your protocol, document them. So the rest of the world knows about it and understand the limitations of that research. I think those of you who want to work in this area start building those partnerships today, you know. Even for this course is a university, there is ICRC, there are other partners working together. So my recommendation will be, start building those partnerships, start developing those questions, Start writing about the gaps and and start be either be part of a group or start building your group around you with different skill sets. Yeah, two points that I'd like you to perhaps one is the inner research, you know, that you conducted in humanity in setting, what about the methodological rigor? Should it be rigorous? Are there flexibilities? And then the second one is more about the ethical aspects that you might want to touch upon. So what would you quickly, how do you reflect on those two points very quickly? You know, in principle, the the rigor of research should be the same as any other. So that's the principle in reality. Sometimes it may not happen, but I think we should all strive to have the same rigor if we can. The issue sometimes is randomization control groups and associated with that the ethical challenges that come, they come with it. What I've done in the past is when I'm thinking about a research, I would talk to a lot of people and discuss some of these challenges and their ethicists who are experts in this and they would, they had in the past given me a lot of insight on how do we conduct a study without compromising a group versus other groups. I think those two. I'll give you just another example where we are looking at children who are being transported after an emergency. There was a big ethical challenge and we have been able to work with the hospitals and the transport services and and ethicist to come up with a solution which gives us about the same rigor of the study and gives a lot of confidence in the findings without, without compromising the safety. Thank you. That's important. So, as we sum up two key messages that you'd like to give to young humanitarian professionals when they embark on a research process. Yeah, so, so the first is going to be, as I mentioned before, think about the questions, think about the methods come up with a plan and when you get in the field, be flexible. And secondly, be part of a research group, can't do it on your own. Great, thank you. Thanks very much, Professor, it's a pleasure talking to you. And I think you have some great lessons that you're sharing for, for the benefit of our young humanitarian professionals. So we are just completing the module that we're talking about research process and we went through the steps of that from framing a question to the study design, to the implementation and analysis aspects and what you've just heard from Professor Razzak is the application of those in the field. And I think the few messages that he's saying is that we should be very rigorous from a methodological point of view, but at the same time we need to be adaptable and flexible as we embark on these rich research initiatives. So, we hope that you've enjoyed this dialogue and this discussion with Professor Razzak and we hope that we will continue with this as we take the smoke forward. Thank you very much and have a nice day.