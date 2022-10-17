Good practice: How to communicate research findings

Have you ever attended a presentation that was too technical or have you seen a presenter getting bogged down into details that you had difficulties understanding or even following? Yes. Well, you're not the only one. Their tone and register were probably meant for an audience that was different from you. We do research to inform our activities and make them more relevant and effective. But how can we bring about this change if our findings and ideas remain buried in a report or, even worse, hidden in our heads? When it comes to using research and science in the humanitarian space, decision, as we saw in the first module, are about much more than just data and evidence. How do we make sure that we reach our intended audience with the ideas that we think can help make our responses better and more relevant? Well, we devise a careful plan to communicate our research findings and we adapt it to the different audiences that we want to reach. First, we identify the audiences we want to share our research findings with. There are always more than one and they're different from each other. Who they are, of course, depends on the topic we study, the context where the affected people live, and the objectives of our research. Do we want to contribute to the existing body of scientific evidence, operationalize its findings, create an awareness campaign? Do we want to focus on reaching an audience inside or outside our organization? All these elements will affect what we say and how. Our audience may include our colleagues and peers, the leaders of humanitarian organizations, or other international partners, the general public, the members of the communities who participated in the research and might be involved in future programming based on what we learned from our research, other researchers, including academics, as well as governments. Why is it important to identify different audiences? In your own work, think about the different partners and stakeholders you communicate with regularly. Do you talk to all of them in the same way? Of course not. In practical terms, this simply means aligning your messages and research outputs. To do that, you need to choose a language or languages, different styles and tones. You would not use the same terminology to talk to an expert in epidemiology, for example, as you would with someone who is not literate or simply as knowledgeable in a completely different field. Depending on who you will talk to, you will then choose a format to communicate. This could be written, verbal, visual, or in art form, such as a play, a music video, etc. Clearly, a 30-page technical scientific report should not be the default option for all different audiences. Even when you do publish a report, think of where you want to do that and in which language. To make it more accessible, you can organize dissemination meetings in the countries where the study took place, in which you summarize the key findings in the relevant languages. An executive summary will probably be the preferable output format to share research results with immediate programmatic stakeholders, while a podcast is one that can reach both specialists in the field and the general public. What are some good tricks to make sure your message is rightly pitched? Advice on good practices when communicating research findings are everywhere and of course vary depending on who give them, who receives them. But here are some that is always good to keep in mind. Using pictures to support your writing is always a powerful tool to get your ideas across. Make sure that the pictures are relevant and immediately easy to understand. Of course, do not forget that you need a specific informed consent from the subjects of the photos, if you want to use their images. Data visualization is also a great way of communicating findings and ideas. Images are almost always more effective than words and numbers. Complex ideas are best presented with a simple graph, table, or a map, for example. Be spare, less is more. Present one idea at a time. Clarity and simplicity are crucial when communicating complex ideas, such as research findings. Also move from the simpler to the more complex concepts in ascending order so that you give time to your audience to follow and digest the various components of your argument. This will help you make your thinking more convincing and always, always, always avoid jargon. More often than not, your audience will be made up of non-research experts. Communicating research findings can be a really fun and creative part of your research plan. It should definitely be included in the research from the start, including being budgeted for and it should never be an afterthought. There are virtually no limits for you to creatively think about how to best communicate your findings. As with all other steps in doing research, collaboration is key to make sure that you identify the appropriate and relevant audiences and communicate with them in a meaningful way. So good luck and have fun.