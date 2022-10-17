How to engage communities

So, hopefully in the last video, we convinced you that it's very important to engage the communities we work with. But now let's talk about how we actually do that in practice. So, first of all, when we talk about community, what do we actually mean? This term is notoriously complex and ambiguous in a humanitarian context. We usually call a community a group of people that we consider a somewhat coherent unit with some similarities uniting them, be it religious, ethnic geographic. They may also be affected by violence or by common experiences. It is important to remember that the experience of community is also dynamic. People's sense of community and trust of one another tends to shrink for example in a conflict situation when boundaries between in and out groups crystallize. Also, identity is not uniform. People belonging to the same internally displaced people group, for example, have a common experience of forced displacement, but will have different ways of coping with that and will also be affected differently by it. So, we need to go a bit deeper in understanding what constitutes a community. That is important when we decide whom to involve in our research, how to choose and reach out to our potential research participants. In other words, who do we have to engage with in our community. A community can have many members who have different roles and identities. Here is just a brief overview of some categories that are often present in many communities, but make sure that you map as many different actors as possible in the communities where you're conducting your research. Here are some ideas to help you be as inclusive as possible. There are many experts in the communities where we work, members of both local international organizations, academics, researchers and observers, including them in the data gathering process can ensure that we build a stronger background on the topic that we're researching, that we can triangulate the information we received from the respondents, and that we can complement the findings from our own interviews and ensure a wider uptake. Village chiefs, religious leaders, civil society representatives, teachers, elders. These are crucial gatekeepers in the communities that we study and can help us gain access, build more connections and advise us on the relevance and appropriateness of our research. Of course, they will all represent different perspectives, but it is through this diversity that we can ensure more inclusion and more comprehensive findings to ensure the inclusion of different perspectives and to account for specific needs and perspectives. It is also crucial to reach out to women and women organizations as well as to minority and vulnerable groups and have the appropriate staff to do so. This may include disabled people, refugee and internally displaced people, victims of violence, elderly, LGBTQI+, and many others depending on the community you're researching. Finally, depending on the topic, we may want to talk to security and law enforcement forces, government officials and representatives. They may not only bring an important perspective and help us contextualize our knowledge, but they can also ease our access and acceptance within the community. And once we have identified whom to engage, how do we actually do that? How do we engage with the members of a community? Community engagement is a continuum from outreach to consultation to direct involvement and collaboration all the way to share leadership and decision making. Though the latter is unfortunately still rare in research in humanitarian settings. Community engagement is also a process and should happen at all stages of the research cycle: Needs and feasibility assessment, identification of questions and design of the methodological approach, data collection and analysis, dissemination and operationalization. Admittedly, the practice of humanitarian research has focused on the data collection phase and at times the analysis and dissemination phase, but there is still much to be done at the other stages. Engaging meaningfully with the community has two aspects. One is a model of working and the other is the methods that we use to conduct the research partnership are a mode of working that can ensure inclusion. Creating partnerships in local communities may include collaborating with research institutes or organizations or individual researchers or experts. Another effective way of working with communities is to establish community review committees that have a say in the ethics review of our research plans and proposals and we can also organize verification workshops to discuss with local NGOS the relevance and the scope of our proposed study or the validity of its findings and recommendations. Finally, data collection is the research phase where we have advanced the most in engaging with communities. The most common participatory methodologies include interviews and focus group discussions, but a toolbox is much larger and can be much more creative. We can create situations in which the people become the storytellers, convey groups for free listing or community timelines, or mapping exercises and workshops. These are particularly useful when we want to understand how people and groups define an idea or a concept. And the range can also include visual arts and other creative expressions such as photography, theater and dance. In Lebanon in 2017, for example, Oxfam run a photographic research project. Young Syrians were given cameras, taught how to use them and asked to use them to document their lives and express their interests from their testimonies. The researchers were able to understand the perceptions and expectations of refugees in Lebanon, their present situation and their past experiences and use this evidence to open discussions on lasting solutions for safer and more dignified living. So, to sum up when conducting research with crisis affected communities. Let's ensure to involve them in all aspects of the research. Community engagement is not a one time activity, but rather a process requiring feedback loops, adjustments and continuous learning. It is also a continuum of activities ranging from outreach and consultations all the way to shared leadership and decision making. Though the latter is still not widespread in humanitarian research, there are many participatory methods that can be used to ensure meaningful community engagement during the data collection and dissemination phases of our research studies.