How to translate research findings into policy and practice? Examples of good practices

[MUSIC] In the past decades efforts to conduct or incorporate research into humanitarian action have increased exponentially. All the main NGOs, international organizations and research centers working in the humanitarian space have multiplied their efforts to produce and apply research for better impact. There are numerous challenges to this endeavor, as we have seen in other modules, applying research to humanitarian action is difficult and it sometimes fails. On the one hand, humanitarians may not use the appropriate methodology or fail to account for biases when conducting research. On the other hand, academics may produce studies that do not easily apply to humanitarian context or they may ask questions that do not match operational needs and priorities. But sometimes we succeed. At the ICRC, I have the privilege to work with researchers across the organization who face different challenges and ask how we can better respond to them. For example, what type of ambulances can ensure quicker and more effective responses to traffic incidents in a conflict affected area. What are the psychological and emotional repercussions of a missing family member during forced displacement? What are the most sustainable ways of strengthening infrastructure resilience in humanitarian contexts? Many of these studies have then informed policy and operational decisions and have been directly applied to our programs in the countries where we work. How did we do that? How can we successfully translate research findings into policy and practice? What is a good recipe? Of course there are many ingredients to a successful plan to translate research findings into policy and practice, but four elements should always be present. First, we have to answer the question, "So what?". We should always have it very clear why we are engaging in a research study. Why do we focus on a specific research question? Why do we go about answering it in this specific way? Before starting a research study, we should always have it very clear how that is relevant for our work. What is the evidence and the new knowledge that we expect to produce through this study? How we will apply it and use it in our decision making processes, programming strategies, and understanding of what works and why. If we do not know the answers to these questions, then we should not start our research study. And these are not general questions, we need to be specific in how we answer them. For example, a research study has shown that our interlocutors in non state armed groups are more receptive to our message is about respecting international humanitarian law when we link these two their value systems and their beliefs, what constitutes an honorable conduct in combat towards civilians. How do we plan to translate this finding in practice and change our approach to confidential dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy accordingly. We need to have a plan for that before we begin the study. Once we establish the relevance of our study, then what's next? We need allies. As we have mentioned numerous times in this course, research is a collective endeavor at every stage. So from the start, before starting any research project, we need to ensure the buy in of our organizations and our colleagues. In particular of the decision makers who will decide whether to implement the findings that our research will produce and of course the colleagues will have the to use those findings in practice and integrate them into the programs that they run in the field. Also the donor with whom we are partnering should be brought on board, to demonstrate the value for money of using any evidence based approach to humanitarian action. After all, we are trying to make research and the use of evidence an integral part of humanitarian interventions and programming. And ideally we should also include the affected communities we work with in the decision making process of what to study and why. They are after all the real experts on their situation, they know what their priority needs are and therefore what it would be helpful to know in order to better address them. If our research is seen as relevant and useful from the start from a range of stakeholders that is as wide as possible, the process of translating its finding into policy and practice will not be only possible, but also much smoother and effective. This internal and external buy-in needs to happen before the research starts so that our colleagues and supporters have a stake and ownership in the process. Research ethics is another fundamental component in making sure that our research can be translated into policy and practice ethically sound research means that from the start we design our research in a way that takes into account potential ethics risks and includes measures to mitigate them. Increasingly, humanitarian organizations are setting up ethics review processes that are meant to support researchers in this endeavor. As we have seen in the previous model, designing an ethically sound research study and ensuring that we implemented in a rigorous and transparent manner, means that we can also ensure the buy-in of our partners and participants, which in turn will help us to make its findings easier to share, communicate and translate into action. And what happens once the research is done? There is still a lot that we can do to ensure that our findings are not shelved and forgotten. Key to this success is an appropriate dissemination and communication strategy, which we will discuss in detail in the next video. Here, I can give you a quick preview. You will need to establish who your audience is, what are the most appropriate means of communicating to that audience, meaning, in what forms and when and what ideas and findings you should prioritize and emphasize when reaching out to different stakeholders. Though there is not one recipe to translate research findings into policy and practice, these are the things to keep in mind before starting to implement our research plan. First, we should establish very clearly why we're conducting a specific research study and what is the new knowledge and evidence that we expect to gather from it. Second, we need to develop a detailed plan on how to translate those findings into policy and practice. If we learn something new, how we will change our programs and approaches accordingly. Bringing on board as many internal and external partners and supporters as possible is crucial to ensure that colleagues and decision makers will use these findings from our research. Third, throughout this process, we must ensure that our choices are ethically sound and transparent and, as much as possible, taking into account the perspectives of the communities that we're serving. Finally, we need to have a good plan for disseminating and communicating our research findings, and this is what we discussed in the next lesson.