Let's think back to the ethical violations that led to the adoption of the Nuremberg Code and the Declaration of Helsinki. Obtaining informed consent from all research participants before a study begins is key to preventing such atrocity from happening again. As we learned in the first lesson of this module, informed consent is not a simple tick box exercise. But a crucial component in a larger effort to ensure the research in the name of pursuing benefits for the society at large never does so at the expenses of those who participate in it and with data are used as the evidence that we need as researchers. So informed consent is a process not a one off exchange. Its main purpose is to ensure the research participants understand the purpose of a research study and accept freely and voluntarily to take part in it. This means they have made a choice to participate and have not felt coerced to do so. So without informed consent from the participants, a study cannot go ahead. As researchers, the first decision we make about how to obtain informed consent is to think whether it would be written or verbal. While many informed consent forms a written documents signed by the researcher and the participant, in some context, verbal consent is more appropriate, particularly in humanitarian contexts. People may be reluctant or scared to sign a form migrants, refugees of survivors of torture may be fearful of putting their signature onto a document. Not all languages are written also and written consent may not be appropriate with populations with low literacy levels. Verbal consent means that rather than signing a consent form, the participant is given the information and the opportunity to discuss it or ask questions and then verbally agrees to participate. This could be audio recorded or the researcher could note in writing that the person has consented to participate. It is essential that the consent process is documented even if a form is not signed by a participant. When someone agrees to take part in research, are they then allowed to change their mind? Of course they are. Imagine that you agree to participate in a study, then you realize that you don't have time to take part, you don't like the questions that are being asked or suddenly feel uncomfortable with them. Participants in a research study can withdraw the consent if they change their mind, don't want to participate in the study anymore and this can happen at almost all stages of a research study before, during and after it begins. It is ethically imperative to ensure the potential research participants understand at what point they can withdraw their participation and how they should do that. First, someone may change their mind when they are provided with information about the study. They may decline to participate and not give the consent to take part at all. Second, someone may give their informed consent, begin participation and then change their mind during a focus group discussion for example and decide to stop and leave. Third, a research participant may finish an interview and then decide that they no longer want the data to be used. That's withdrawing their consent after participating. Withdrawing consent unfortunately becomes complicated once the data has been anonymized and aggregated or when it is published. So once participant can no longer be identified, it is impossible for the researcher to remove the contribution for the analysis and they will no longer be able to match the individual with the data. What about conducting research with children or adolescents? The age at which a minor becomes an adult differs. In many places it is 18 but not everywhere. Typically minors who want to take part in a research study need both their own informed assent and the consent of their parent or guardian with not necessarily a biological parent. If the minor gives their consent and the parent or guardian does not give their consent, then the minor cannot participate. Likewise, if the parent or the guardian wants the child to participate, but the child does not give assent then they cannot participate in the study. Who can give consent for a child will also differ across context and cultures. In some cases a village elder, a teacher, a health care worker may be able to give consent for a child to participate in a research study in the absence of a biological parent or relative. For a study I conducted on HIV positive youth in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo for example, I had to obtain the consent of a carer in an orphanage, in addition to the minor giving their own assent. With all this in mind, let's sum up what are the main components of an informed consent form. Though its content may vary depending on the organization in which we work. An informed consent will typically include the following components. An information sheet explaining the general objectives of the study and providing the names, the qualifications and the contact details of the research team as well as information about the institutions that supported and approved the study, such as a university ethics review board, for example. Also an explanation of what participation in the study involves and how long participation is expected to take. For example, participants may be sought for a survey or a clinical trial and the interviews, focus group discussions or questionnaires may take from 15 minutes 2-3, 4 hours. A description of the potential risks and benefits of taking part in the research including how confidentiality will be ensured, how data will be protected, manage shared and used, and whether participation might lead to emotional distress or other potential harms should absolutely be included as well. Participants should also be clearly told that they can withdraw the participation or part of their data and until which point exactly they can do so. Researchers should ensure that participants are willing to participate on their own desire and that they're not doing so because they feel any kind of coercion. Researchers should also give information about any reimbursements such as money for transport, for example, or other practicalities. In the case of written consent, there should be also space for the participants to sign. And all this information should ideally be provided by someone who speaks the same language as the participants. So what we would like to take away from this lesson is that informed consent is a key component of any research studies and it ensures that what we learn does not happen at the expense of those participating in the research and their well being. For this reason, informed consent is essential to consider when designing your research study, as well as when carrying it out. Informed consent ensures that our respondents are involved in our research voluntarily and they do so after having understood properly what their participation in the research involves in terms both of practicalities and broader implications. Informed consent must take place before a study begins and it can be written or verbal. It should be in a language appropriate and easy to understand. And don't forget, the participants can withdraw their consent several points in a study and should always be given the chance to ask questions.