Introducing ethics review

Have you ever heard of the Monster Study? The study was conducted by a speech pathologist back in the year 1939 to learn more about why children developed a stutter. Participants of this study were 22 orphans that were split up into two groups, including both stutters and non-stutters. One of the groups was labeled as normal speakers, while the other group was called stutters. Throughout the course of the experiment, the children were treated as such. The team met both of the groups of children every few weeks for five months to assess their speech. Children in the normal group were praised for the ability to speak well, even if they were actually stuttering or had problems speaking. While children in the stuttering group were told that they spoke poorly no matter what their actual speech was. This is one of the exemplary case studies of historical ethical violations. Over the last two lessons, you have heard of many such examples such as the Willowbrook Hepatitis Study, the Jewish Chronic Disease Study, and the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. Research code of ethics and declaration are the result of these historic violations in health research. Before commencing any study, you are required to get your study reviewed and approved by an ethical review board to ensure that the design of your study is of highest standards. Ethical boards exist to ensure that the research conducted is ethically sound, minimizing risks to all those who are involved, ensuring the integrity and compliance, and timely reporting of adverse events. Now I will take you through some of the issues that these ethical boards specifically look for in any study, that you can incorporate those concepts at the beginning of the study, which is the designing stage of your study. To begin with, some studies are exempt from ethics reviews, and majority of the boards do exempt these types of studies. Examples of these types of research include systematic reviews and meta-analyses of published and non-identifiable data, studies that involve data available in the public domain, data collected for routine monitoring and evaluation, studies that do not involve data collected from or about humans or animals, quality assurance studies, and the publication of case reports. Before you begin the process, make sure that your study does not fall into any of these categories. It is always a good idea to think about the process of consent in your study, as you have seen in the previous video, and spell it out in your research protocol. Incorporate informed consent that covers the voluntariness of the study participants, ensures comprehension and disclosure, and consent should also include dialogue about the study purpose, the duration, the procedures, alternatives, risks, and benefits. Do not forget to specify and consent to any future use of the data that has been collected. Also, ensure that declining to consent and withdrawing any moment from the study is always an option. For confidentiality, specify using study codes on all your data of documents, encrypting identifiable data, removing identifiables like names, addresses from all the research instruments, limiting access to any identifiable information, and securely storing data documents within locked locations. Do not forget to specify the data retention period and methods of data disposable when the study finishes. It is always a good idea to think about any potential conflict of interest and mention it upfront. Any situation in which financial or other personal considerations have the potential to compromise or bias professional judgment, and objectivity can be a potential conflict of interest. It may involve individuals as well as institutions and could be intangible or tangible. If a study involves any form of compensation, it is always good to clearly specify the compensation and the rationale behind offering the compensation. Ensure that the compensation is not excessive so that it will not act as an inducement. Finally, set up the authorship criteria and think about defining what constitutes acknowledgment, appeal, contributorship, corresponding authorship, and also the author order. As simple as it might sound, various ethical boards have their own specific requirements and it is important that you take a note and abide by the specific requirements of these individual review boards that you intend to apply for approval. You will have to apply for ethical approval through your institution. The institutions have the dual responsibility to comply with their laws involved both with the human research and continuing education on ethical issues. Your institution will have an institutional ethic review board that will review your protocol, inform consent, administrative issues, contracts, grants, and have a specific peer review process. More commonly, the IRB need to review five critical documents in order to assess the study's alignment with various ethical risks discussed earlier before providing approval to your research for data collection. Firstly, the IRB ensures that risks are rational and minimized in relation to the anticipated benefits to the subjects and, hence, make sure to include the risk-benefit analysis for your specific study. They should also be incorporated in the consent form to ensure that participants are aware of the potential risks and benefits. Secondly, ensure that the proposal knows how your study choice of subjects is equitable. This will ensure that the participant selection is unbiased and there is no potential conflict of interest. Thirdly, you need to submit a consent form that documents that the consent is informed and will be obtained from each potential subject. Fourth, special considerations need to be made if your target population is a vulnerable group, make sure to specify how the participants will be enrolled, concentrations have to be taken at the time of informed consent and the process of withdrawals. This will ensure that the participants are aware of the voluntariness of the participation and any potential disclosures. Finally, for wider research data management plan, outlining the appropriate monitoring and evaluation with continuing review to ensure the safety of the subjects, protect the privacy of the participants, and to maintain the confidentiality of data. This will ensure the confidentiality of the participant's information and the participant's safety from any potential risks. Each review board would have their respective nuances. However, broadly, the process and requirements remain the same. Make sure to submit all the documents required by the board as only then would the review process begin. Otherwise, it might lead to loss of precious time. Most of the review boards have different submission criterias and streams. Depending on the study design and objectives, your study could be eligible for a full review, expedited review, continuing review, or an exemption. Make sure to apply to the correct stream of submission to save time. After review, the board might approve your study as submitted, approved conditionally, require additional information, or reject the application if the study is ethically unacceptable. Remember to incorporate the major ethical principles in a steady proposal at the design stage. Check for the requirements of your respective ethics board applied to the correct submission stream specific to your study design and objectives. Most review boards specify their meeting dates ahead of time, so keep a note of the deadlines to plan your submission ahead of the review board's meeting time.