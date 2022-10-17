Mixed-methods: Robustness vs. feasibility

Mixing research methods, which means using both qualitative and quantitative data has been more and more used by humanitarians and researchers in this kind of context. We use mixed methods when qualitative data alone or quantitative data alone are not sufficient to answer your research questions. There are four common reasons why we use mixed methods. The first one is about generalizing. We know that qualitative studies typically do not use huge sample size. So if you want your findings to be generalized to the all population or to a big portion of population, you have to use quantitative studies. The second reason is about contextualizing. It is about making sure that the results of a quantitative study can be contextualized and refined with qualitative studies. The third reason is about triangulating, using different methods in order to cross-check and validate the findings are useful. This is where mixed methods are going to be very helpful. The final one, adaptation. We know that in this kind of humanitarian crises, in that kind of context, the environment is changing very rapidly. Having a range of methods, tools, and techniques in order to mitigate the effect of the changing environment is very useful. Mixed methods is more than putting two different methods next to each other. It's about combining them in different designs, different combinations. The choice of the design of your mixed method design is going to depend on the aim of the research, the timing of data collection, and the importance you're going to give to one type of data or the other. There are four common study designs. The first one is convergent parallel design. When you're going to collect data both qualitative and quantitative, analyze these two dataset separately, and then compare the findings together to draw conclusions. The second one is embedded design. When you're going to have data collection conducted at the same time but one data is going to be within a large study design, qualitative or quantitative, which means that one dataset is going to be secondary. The third one is explanatory sequential design. When you're going to first collect quantitative data and use extract data, qualitative, to explain the results of the trial or the survey of the quantitative study. The final one is exploratory, where qualitative research is going to be used to formulate or refine the research questions, develop hypotheses that are going to be then tested and confirmed or informed by a quantitative study. I have the pleasure to be joined by Dr. Emilie Venables from the International Committee of the Red Cross, who has extensive experience in mixed methods research. I've worked on lots of different mixed method studies in my lifetime. Some of them slightly more successful than others. But the one I want to talk to you about today is the kind that Karl just mentioned, a convergent parallel mixed methods study. I'm going to talk about an example from quite a few years ago in South Africa. This was a study which was set up to look into the introduction of HIV vaccines amongst a population of men in urban Johannesburg. Because there were no actual HIV vaccines, what we did was set up a kind of replica clinical trial. We divided these 150 men into two different groups. Half the group received a hepatitis B vaccination. The other half were in the control group, and they received the vaccine at the end of the trial. We were collecting lots of clinical data from them over the recruitment and enrollment period. That was the quantitative part. But then my role was to manage the qualitative part of the study. As well as knowing how many men were coming to the clinic for their appointments, how many doses of vaccination they actually had, I was interested in what they thought about it, what was their experience of being in a surrogate vaccine trial, and ultimately how would they feel about a potential HIV vaccine in the future. The qualitative part of the study involved interviews and focus group discussions with these men, where we could really explore in detail what their experience was like. But we were really collecting these two kinds of data in parallel. There was one team with one set of skills in qualitative data collection and analysis. The other clinical team really looking in depth at more medical data, the more quantitative side, so we both worked in parallel. Then at the end of the study, we're able to bring these two pieces together to really give a full picture of what it might be like for a man in Johannesburg to take part in an HIV vaccine trial in the future. This was one of the larger mixed method studies that I've worked on in my career. It had very large medical teams as well as a large qualitative research team who were carrying out the interviews and the focus group discussions. But what I really liked about it was it all came together in quite a coherent way, and the results, whether it's quantitative or qualitative, were able to tell a full story. I've definitely seen mixed method studies growing and expanding over the last 10, 15 years or so. As I've said before, they can be so useful. Sometimes you start out with a quantitative database or you have routine patient data. Then you think, you know what? I want to look into this data in a bit more detail. I want to do some interviews alongside it. I want to speak to people to really interrogate what the data is telling me. I think, though, as much as they are popular, they can be quite expensive. They take, as we saw in the previous example, people with different sets of skills. You don't necessarily have one researcher working on the quantitative part and one researcher working on the qualitative part. I think my word of caution here is to really think, do you need to be doing mixed methods research at all? If so, do you have the right resources to be able to carry through both the qualitative and the quantitative arms of it? Let me share another example of study design, embedded study design, from our own experience. Six years ago, we were conducting a study in Burkina Faso on the introduction of a digital tool in primary healthcare centers. The main study was a trial, a stepped-wedge trial, a quantitative study. But we used qualitative research to help us formulate hypotheses, formulate research questions, but as well develop the survey that is going to, or was going to be, used for the trial. At the end of the trial, we use qualitative research to explain in a better way, in-depth, depending on the context the findings of the trials. Mixed methods can be used in different situations, but more specifically for programs and situations that are not very straightforward. You need to be very clear why you use mixed methods. Collecting extra data is time-consuming and very expensive. You need to make sure you are very clear on the reasons why mixed methods are going to be used. From the beginning of the study as well, what you need to do is have clarity on how the methods are going to be used, how data is going to be collected, and how you're going to combine the different methods. Mixed methods research is quite complex and requires a lot of skills and knowledge. If you want to go further and have a better understanding of mixed methods, we have recommended some key readings you will find on the MOOC platform.