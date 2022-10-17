MOOC summary

Welcome back. We are at the end of this MOOC. On behalf of the partners, it is my pleasure to congratulate you for your commitment and perseverance in successfully completing this MOOC. Really well done. With all that you have learned in this MOOC on "Operational Research for Humanitarians", you should now feel confident in your ability to engage with research, and to commission and oversee study in a humanitarian context. This may include collaborating with an academic institution, or your own internal research and evaluation, or working with students that may have a research-related placement or project within your own organization. While these are some of the immediate circumstances where your newly acquired knowledge will be relevant, your learnings and how you will apply them will be very different under different circumstances. We really encourage you to use the knowledge and skills that you've learned and applying them in real-life settings. If I could quickly recap: Through Module 1, you would have learned what the value of research is, and how to advocate for its use across the humanitarian programs cycle and key decisions that you need to make at different stages. In Module 2, you became familiar with the research process and the key study designs, and when they are most useful. You've also seen that there is no one methodology, no one-size-fits-all. But the method you use or you choose depends on your context and the research question you are trying to answer. Remember these insights when discussing research questions, and potential study designs with your peers. Now, Module 3 was a lot more practical. We covered the question of how to adapt research methods, and why humanitarian research is different from doing research in a more stable contexts. You were given a selective toolbox of common forms of adaptable research methods and under which circumstances they could be useful. Then we had the critical Module 4, as it addressed the core aspect of research ethics. Its insights help us in remaining vigilant with the potential risks and benefits that research can cause for participants and the wider stakeholders. Remember that we should think of every research study as having inherent risks that need to be mitigated, minimized, or addressed. Also, while doing research in humanitarian situations, there should be no compromise on aspects of human dignity, privacy, and autonomy. Finally, in the last module, that is Module 5, we hope that you have taken away some very useful rules-of-thumb and key messages about how to ensure that the evidence produced is being used to inform policy, programs or practice in the best interests of the beneficiaries, often the communities at large facing emergency situations. While we've introduced you to some useful frameworks and given guidance, you would have understood by now that translating knowledge into action is never simply a matter of ticking a set of checkboxes. We always have to use our contextual knowledge and harness the capacity and motivation of actors around us. Now that we have reached the end of this MOOC, do you still have any questions around research specialty, or do you feel comfortable at this stage? I'm sure you do have questions. A research may answer a specific question, but raises others. That is how the quest for more knowledge continues. It is good to remind that this MOOC is not meant to make you an astute researcher. Rather, it provides you the fundamental understanding to engage with research. It is very normal to have many questions and uncertainties. If you have additional themes that you want to dive into, have a look at the optional readings of all the modules, including this one, where we have provided resources that we thought may be useful or helpful for you, for now, but also for the future. Finally, and on behalf of the partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies, and the Aga Khan University in Pakistan, we hope that you have enjoyed this MOOC just as we have, and that you will be able to implement your new-found skills and knowledge in your everyday practice. Let us work together to break down the boundaries between academia, and humanitarian practitioners further, to ensure that the sector as a whole becomes more transparent, accountable, and evidence-based in the best interests of the affected populations that we are aiming to serve. Good luck, go out there, and do some amazing research. I wish you the best.