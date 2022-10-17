Overview of ethical principles of research

Some of the examples of ethical violations that I'm going to talk to you about in this section may sound incredibly shocking, and that's because they are. It can be hard to believe that they really happened and that they happened within the last 70 years. The first example I want to give you is that of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, sometimes known as the US Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee, and many of you may be familiar with this. The study began in rural Alabama in the US in 1932, and it actually continued into the 1970s. It's the longest non-therapeutic experiment on human beings in medical history. Basically, what happened was African American men in Alabama, in the US with syphilis were observed and they were denied standard treatment and forbidden from seeking medical treatment elsewhere. No informed consent was taken from them. They didn't actually know that they were participating in a research study. The worst thing was that treatment for syphilis was withheld from the men even once it became widely available. Ultimately, many of the men in this so-called experiment died. Sadly, this isn't the only example of unethical practices in research. Another shocking ethical violation, which you may be less familiar with, is the story of Henrietta Lacks. I really do encourage you to all read the story as it's really interesting and it's not necessarily one which appears on reading lists around the world. Henrietta Lacks was an African American woman in 1950s America. She was receiving treatment for cervical cancer. But unbeknownst to her and to her family, her cells were collected without her consent and they were reproduced multiple times in a lab. Her cells are still used today to study the effects of toxins, drugs, hormones, and viruses on the growth of cancer cells without experimenting on humans. Her cells have actually been used in labs and been linked to key discoveries and scientific advances, all without her or her family being asked for permission for her cells to be used. She also died without realizing what had happened. Another study you might have heard about is the Milgram experiment, in which participants were led to believe they were taking part in an experiment where they had to administer electric shocks to a learner as instructed by someone in a so-called position of power. These fake electric shocks gradually increased to levels that would have been fatal had they been real. Similarly, the Stanford Prison Experiment recruited participants from the local community to take part in a psychological study of prison life. This has also been questioned for its lack of ethics. Participants were randomly assigned to be prisoners or prison guards. The guards were given uniforms and told to prevent the prisoners from escaping. The guards inflicted increasing degrees of psychological abuse upon the prisoners, which, of course, is of great ethical concern. What do these examples mean for research ethics? How can we prevent such violations from taking place again. I'm going to talk to you about two key ethical guidelines which are in place to help researchers conduct ethical, respectful research. Firstly, the Nuremberg Code was established in 1947 after Nazi doctors and bureaucrats were convicted of crimes against humanity for their roles in concentration camp experiments. It was drafted by an international panel of experts on medical research, human rights, and ethics. It contains a 10-point set of rules for the conduct of human experiments. It focused on the requirement for voluntary consent of the human subject and the weighing of anticipated potential humanitarian benefits against the risks to the participants. This means that humane experimentation is only justified if the results benefit society; if it's carried out in agreement with the basic principles that satisfy moral, ethical, and legal concepts; and that the concepts of beneficence, non-maleficence, and informed consent are key. The second set of guidelines is the Helsinki Declaration and this was developed in 1964 by the World Medical Association. The Declaration of Helsinki, as some of you may know, is a statement of ethical principles to provide guidance to physicians or doctors and other participants in medical research involving humans. The declaration states that when carrying out medical research on humans, considerations related to the well-being of the individual should take precedence over the interests of science and society. This means you always put the individual participant first. The Helsinki Declaration also states that medical research is subject to ethical standards that promote respect for all human beings and protect their health and rights. Some research populations are particularly vulnerable and they need special protection, and the risks and benefits of carrying out a study must always be weighed up. Those participating in research must be volunteers and they must be informed participants in the research process. In addition to these two key guidelines, there are also other ethical frameworks you might like to consider depending on the topic that you're researching. When carrying out the study on sexual violence in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, I consulted guidelines on survivor-centered approaches to sexual violence research, as well as looking at guidelines specifically about asking questions related to sexual violence. Similarly, if you work with children or adolescents, there are additional ethical considerations to make as children, especially if they're orphaned or unaccompanied minors, are extremely vulnerable and care should be taken when involving them in research studies. Your organization may also have its own ethical guidelines or codes of conduct which you need to follow. Ultimately, there are many different guidelines to help you when you're carrying out research. Keep these two key frameworks in place, but also be aware if you're working with particular groups or in particular contexts, you might also need to look at other guidelines, too.