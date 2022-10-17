Have you ever conducted, observed, or been part of an interview or a group discussion? Do you sometimes feel that, as a participant, you did not get enough chance to speak your mind or the interviewer had greater control over the script? This is an example of how power differentials and power relations affect communication, quality of collected data, and even dissemination of research. Power dynamics are inescapable in health research as studies are conducted in real life settings, and the studied participants are inherently part of a social network with pre-existing power differentials. It stems from the thoughts and behaviors of people over the years that eventually translates into systems and institutions. These have the potential to become a major barrier in social sciences and implementation research that go beyond numbers to gain an in-depth understanding of a phenomenon that may be context-bound. Some schools of thought even view power as a social determinant of health and has the potential to drive some population groups towards poor health by limiting their access to resources and opportunities. Power can be built up and determined by various factors, including socioeconomic status, education, professional background, gender, or ethnic identity. The concept of intersectionality emphasizes how different power relations involving these categories affect each other by reinforcing, or weakening, supporting, or competing with each other in a dynamic interplay. For example, the existing wage gap between women and men and that minority women make even less, suggesting that their gender and ethnicity are interconnected in creating future disadvantage. Moreover, it may emanate from both ends of the researcher-participant's partnership, heterogeneity within the research group, and the disproportionate power of the researcher in relation to the research participants might also build power and could be challenging for the research conduct. The power dynamic, if not acknowledged and catered to, cannot only impact data collection, but also affect the way knowledge is synthesized and translated into practice. An example could be a focus group discussion, where power dynamics are not controlled and hence the data collected is skewed towards the ones who talk and act in the process, leading to wrongful domination of the idea of a selected group of participants rather than a trusted, meaningful, and useful information, which is representative of the ideas of the study population as a whole. For example, in a focus group involving both parents and adolescents, the facilitator might need to exercise some sort of control strategies like room layout, sitting positions, or interruption, etc., to cater to any potential power dynamic. Now that you know the power dynamics are inevitable and can potentially impact the research findings, let's talk about a few means to cater to the anticipated power dynamics. Evidence suggests that implicit bias training, positionality, and structural competency are a few tools that could be incorporated to address power dynamics in any study population. Increasing awareness and improving communication have shown the potential to overcome existing biases, which we have covered extensively in the first module. Positionality refers to your own stance of positioning in relation to the study context. As a researcher, you have to develop an ongoing internal dialogue to examine your role in the production of knowledge based on a position of social status conferred on you by heritage, training, institution, gender, or race. Developing positionality that incorporates exercises, self-awareness, and even discussions between researchers and community members can create effective research. Moreover, merely understanding participant's culture is no longer advisable to rely on. An understanding of structural competency extends wider comprehension into a population and consequently institutions, systems, policies, and markets. The main focus of all these strategies is to maximize participation with specific attention to accessing the most marginalized population groups, so that their voices can be heard. Finally, the success of these strategies relies on the quality of the collaborative partnership between you as the academic, or the research group, and the community itself. It also depends on the purpose of the study, which may dictate how power dynamics, including inequities, biases, discrimination, racism, rank, and privilege impact the study objectives, the data collection, and the dissemination. Let's consider a case study on how participatory research and community engagement approaches could be utilized to address power dynamics. A community-based implementation study was designed to improve healthcare-seeking practices through community mobilization. However, population behaviors are often resistant to change and are influenced by a variety of factors. The research team acknowledged the potential influence power dynamics could have on the uptake and sustainability of any such intervention, and therefore planned a pre-implementation phase whereby the research team initiated early dialogue with the community centered around existing healthcare-seeking practices. As the trust developed, the dialogue shifted from practices to the existing barriers to healthcare-seeking. Once the community felt closer to the research team, the researcher developed community groups comprising of members from within the community to plan and lead these community mobilization activities and to increase awareness and improve healthcare-seeking practices. This resulted in increased trust since the information was delivered by the community members themselves. It was within their own cultural contexts and the language leading to a successful partnership and a sustainable implementation was hence insured. Remember to always take a humanistic approach when designing such studies and incorporate concepts of participatory research. The method adopted should aim towards an egalitarian status for both the researcher and the participants in order to achieve power asymmetry in the data collection as well as the analysis stage. In conclusion, if you anticipate power differentials in your study population, your study could benefit from using a set of tools that seek to assess the power dynamics and incorporate measures to counter the power differentials in order to capture true and representative data.