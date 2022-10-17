Showcase: How you use research

Why do we talk about research in humanitarian organizations and how can research be used for decision-making and humanitarian action? They're really important questions. Research can play a huge role in humanitarian action, particularly decision-making and programming across a wide range of issues. Yes, because what research does is to provide a solid basis of evidence to help us understand what works and what does not, and allow us to use this to make decisions about our approaches, operations and policies. Simply put, it offers the knowledge to better tailor our work to the needs of the populations we work with. Exactly, so let's think about some examples of how that can happen. A few years ago, I worked on a study looking at the experiences of survivors of torture in a rehabilitation program in Athens in Greece. The findings of the study fed into advocacy activities promoting the use of the multi-disciplinary approach to working with survivors during rehabilitation. We also wanted to understand if there was a role for local community organizations in providing rehabilitation support. The findings were important for both internal and external advocacy, and they would directly disseminate it back into the project to help the team make improvements and expand their activities more widely into the community. That is a great example of how we can use the findings of a research study in a meaningful and useful way. But how do we know beforehand whether our research would be helpful for our work? Yeah, so the content or the topic that we choose when designing a study is what actually ensures that our research will be relevant to our work. Are our findings helpful to respond to the situation or the humanitarian emergency that we're facing? We must always consider the relevance of the research content and the feasibility of implementing the findings within the organization's mandate. Definitely. Imagine for example, that you're working for an organization that provides psycho-social and mental health support, but the findings of your latest research tell you that mental health interventions alone are not enough to respond to the needs of the affected population. Instead, after running, for example, a randomized controlled trial to evaluate your current psycho-social and mental health intervention, you find that they need to be combined with employment support or unconditional cash transfers in order to be effective. That's a really interesting one because what does happen when our research gives us results we weren't expecting or that actually we can't act upon? If you are working for an organization with a specific mandate to work in mental health, obviously, providing employment support or working on cash transfers would be outside your scope and difficult to provide. But this doesn't mean that your study was wrong or that your findings are useless. Actually, what you could do is partner with another organization. You could create a new combined program on mental health and cash transfers, which builds upon and implements your research findings. Absolutely, and this leads me to an important related point. Doing a research study does not automatically lead to action. Whether or not it would be possible to use our research findings will depend on a number of factors besides the topic and the content. Right Emilie? Yeah, absolutely. The first thing I would mention is acceptance, both internal and external to your organization. Before we start a research study, we need to ensure buy-in from colleagues from other members of our organization who will use the findings. Planning research with people across the organization, such as within the ICRC, will ensure its relevance and that insights will be picked up and translated into action. If our research isn't seen as relevant or useful for operational needs, it won't be able to inform the work or the vision of the organization in an appropriate way. Absolutely. In the latest research study I conducted at the ICRC, for example, a lot of preparatory work went into ensuring that there was a consensus on what we needed to ask and explore through our research. This involved discussions, regular meetings with colleagues in the field offices and HQ units that would ultimately implement and rule out the research findings. As I mentioned in the last lesson, we can ensure external acceptance for a study by making our work fit into a wider humanitarian agenda. Whether that's approaches to sexual and gender-based violence, or simply being in line with the latest developments in the health sector. Before deciding on a research question and implementing the study, we can ensure its operational relevance also by negotiating with donor partners. We need to secure resources to be able to turn the evidence into actions and programs. In practice, this means including research goals in budget, timelines and strategic planning. We also need to ensure that our objectives speak to the priorities of the donor community while remaining in line with our organization's missions, mandate, and values. When we fundraise, we also need to make clear link between the evidence coming from the research and the concrete activities and initiatives that we will implement based on that. This is how we make research findings an integral part of long-term operational activities that have a sustainable humanitarian impact. Yeah, that's a really good point. Another way we can ensure the longevity of research findings is by using them to identify training gaps and planned capacity building strategies and tools. Often a research study could tell us what we're missing, what could be improved in our standard approaches. We might find that a program isn't working due to a mismatch between the skills of the staff and the needs of the program or the effected population. Think for example, of a program that requires the establishment and maintenance of an electronic database. Of course, we need to train our staff to use it efficiently and effectively. In a study I conducted in an HIV clinic in South Africa, for example, we found that staff were uncomfortable when talking about HIV prevention measures with LGBTQI+ populations. But once the research had identified those gaps, we could create a training course around attitudes, around unstated assumptions and the unintended biases that helps staff then become more effective and more compassionate communicators and better respond to the needs of that particular community who were coming into their clinic. Yes, research is really helpful in humanitarian action. It allows us to identify gaps in our knowledge and approaches, and to point to where we need to strengthen our skills through training and capacity building. But how do we make sure that we can use the research that we conduct in the humanitarian field? How do we assess its relevance and usefulness? As we discussed, research is useful if we can ensure that it is accepted by the communities with whom we work, as well as compatible with our own organizations mandates and expertise, and help us work more effectively with our partners and donors. The content of our research needs to be relevant for the context in which we work and the specific challenges that our beneficiaries and we are facing. As we will remind you at many points in this course, planning for implementation goes hand in hand with planning for research. Research needs to be fully integrated in budgeting, fundraising, strategic planning, and the humanitarian project cycle.