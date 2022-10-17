Spotting and recognizing biases

[MUSIC] Let's now build on what we've just learned in the previous lesson about choosing the right evidence for the questions we need to address in our humanitarian work. We discussed how to evaluate the research that we consume. Here we will focus on the quality of evidence when designing and conducting our own studies. My name is Francesca Grandi. I'm a Senior Operational Researcher at the International Committee of the Red Cross. For the past 20 years, I researched, and helped to respond to the causes and consequences of armed conflict through policy-making and research. In Module 1, we mentioned biases or how humans, which, of course, includes humanitarians and researchers as well, naturally interpret reality and new information according to their own characteristics, their predispositions, the prior knowledge they might have, their preferences, and yes, of course, also their prejudices. Since research is all about investigating the social and physical world and generating and acquiring new knowledge from there, it is a process that is fraught with the risk of biases. But when we talk about bias in research specifically, we mean something more technical. Bias is a systematic error that leads to distorted conclusions. In our words, an error in the design or in the implementation of our research that makes the findings from it unreliable. When we're planning and conducting research, we need to think long and hard on how we can avoid biases. The bad news is that it's virtually impossible to eliminate them completely from a research study. What we can do, though, is first and foremost to be aware of potential biases in ourselves, in our respondents, and in the techniques that we use, and then design and implement our research in ways that seek to minimize them. The good news is that we can apply rigorous research methodologies and various other techniques and approaches to help us minimize bias in our research. In the same way, when we are consumers of research, meaning that we are either reading or using and operationalizing research findings, we need to keep in mind that the findings presented to us might follow bias assumptions or methodologies and might not have universal validity. In order to train our eyes to spot and recognize bias in a research study, let's first think of where we need to look for it. Bias can occur in any phase of a research study. In the study design or how we decide what populations to study, what questions to address with our research, what methodology to use to answer those questions, or how we choose our research sites. Or in the data collection phase, including how we ask questions to our research participants, either in interviews or in surveys, which specific groups of people we decide to include in our samples, or we can create bias when we analyze the data we collected. This means that we can choose to include only certain values or responses to our analysis, and then present the results of our research based on only those. If we talk in more technical terms and with the aim of creating a sort of checklist for ourselves, we can group the sources of bias in research into four big categories. The first is sampling bias or how we select whom to study. Who would respond to our questions and participate in our inquiry? Specific groups within a community, refugees living in an urban setting, for example. Once we selected our population of interests, we must ensure that all its members have an equal chance to be selected to participate in the research. If some members have a higher probability to be included, then our sample is biased. For example, if we organize a focus group discussion on a market day, then we will end up mostly with research participants who do not need to attend to those activities, like women or vendors for examples. This is problematic because people who have to go to the market will probably have similar characteristics. The women buy for the households and the vendors have income that depends on the market. If we exclude them, we will miss important perspectives on the issues that we're studying in a way that is systematically biased or gives more weight to the opinion of specific groups. In the same way, if we conduct a phone or an Internet-based survey, we will only reach people who have access to a phone, or we have access to their phone numbers, or to an Internet connection. A second important source of bias is how we ask our questions. We should always avoid leading, loaded, or double-barreled questions. Our language should always be clear and direct, and exclude jargon. For example, instead of asking, is the ICRC providing goods services with appropriate procedure and timing? Break up the question into its components and avoid a value judgment. Are you satisfied with the provision of service X? Then follow up with specific questions on the procedures and the timing. Third, bias could also emerge from how our interlocutors answer our questions. Our respondents would probably tend to answer in ways that deem acceptable to us, or to their community, or their family members. Thus, they would give us answers that are different for the true ones that they would give if all these witnesses were not present. As we already know from Module 1, this is called social desirability bias. Finally, researchers may also introduce confirmation or interpretation biases because they might tend to believe information or favor evidence that supports their previously formed beliefs. Now that we know a little better what to look for it, how can we prevent bias from invalidating our research? When choosing who will participate in the research, we need to select samples that are large enough and random. Not only when we conduct quantitative research, but also in qualitative research. For example, we cannot recruit research participants simply on the basis of a call for volunteers. We should first carefully define a random procedures to identify them instead. When designing our questionnaires or interviews, we need to avoid priming respondents or leading them. We should rather provide exhaustive and mutually exclusive answers in the form of closed and indirect questions, and choose the wording carefully and make it appropriate to our interlocutors. The most powerful tool that we have to mitigate bias from researchers is to allow multiple people to interpret the results and the data, and to submit our research findings for review by both research participants and our fellow researchers. This is because research is a fundamentally collective enterprise. It's based on a system of peer reviews that is there to help improve its quality and to minimize bias. How does all this translate when we're looking at a publication or a report that presents the findings of the research? First, we can spot potential biases by looking at the overall research question, which is usually in the abstract and in the introduction to an article or report. Is the overall research question formulated in a way that does not make unwarranted implicit assumptions? Then we need to look at the methods section. Here is where we can see how the research was designed and conducted. Can we see how the survey or interview questions were formulated? Then how were the answers of research participants selected for analysis? Were any of them systematically excluded? Finally, do the key learnings and recommendations align with the methods used? Do they follow logically from the questions that were asked to research participants, and how were they combined and analyzed?