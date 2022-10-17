Study designs: Part 1

Have you ever conducted a research study or a scientific inquiry to answer a research question? As discussed in previous module, conducting research is a fundamental step in objective decision-making, especially in humanitarian practice. If I ask you the steps of conducting research, what methodological approaches are applicable to various situations? Depending on your needs, like qualitative or quantitative, what would come to your mind? This seems complicated, but through this video, I will walk you through various research study designs and the basic difference amongst each of them. My name is Maleeha Naseem and I'm a Senior Instructor Research at the Department of Community Health Sciences at the Aga Khan University Hospital. I'm a clinician researcher with a background training in emergency medicine, research epidemiology, and research methods. Designing a study in humanitarian research is very similar to conducting research under normal circumstances. A research study design is influenced by your research study question, study objectives, or if your study has a hypothesis to be tested. Based on this knowledge and concept, you then delve into a more critical phase of designing your study to answer your research question and to fulfill your objectives. We can delineate the research designs in two broad categories, namely quantitative and qualitative. In general, quantitative study designs generate scientific data to answer questions that require evidence in the form of numerical data. Qualitative studies, on the other hand, are usually generating non-numerical data, such as text, audio, or video data. They are useful to gain better insights into perceptions, practices, or broadly social context. Say, for example, if you want to research a specific disaster and its impacts, if you are interested in the total number of people that were affected by it and its association with infectious diseases, quantitative or numerical data will be necessary over here. However, if you want to explore the perceptions of an affected community after the disaster and the needs and challenges, contextual qualitative data is more useful rather than numbers. We will now start from quantitative study designs. There are many ways to understand the different types of study designs, some we will discuss. One approach of categorizing quantitative study designs is whether they are interventional, that is you want to intervene and do an experiment at the participant or community level, or non-interventional, whether you just observe the target population. Interventional designs can be further categorized into randomized control trials and non-randomized control trials, which are also called as quasi-experimental studies. Randomized control trials can be in the form of a particular drug, provision of educational information to the participants or a community on any health topic, any kind of surgical procedure. An important and key feature of randomized control trials is randomization, where every participants get an equal opportunity to receive an intervention or no intervention. The non-randomized quasi-experimental designs lack this feature of randomization, and intervention is delivered to participants in a non-randomized patient fashion. That is, either participants or the researcher chooses to go in the intervention or in the non-intervention group. Randomized control trials are the best to generate evidence to prove which simple intervention is the best for a particular study question. For example, the effect of a particular drug on cardiovascular health. However, they are costly and very much time-consuming. I hope you are with me so far in understanding the quantitative design types. Let's dive further into the details of non-interventional studies, which are simplified here for your understanding. The non-interventional designs, as the name indicates, are the designs where the participants are only observed for a particular effect based on the study in question, and there is no intervention at the end of the researcher. Non-interventional studies are subdivided into descriptive and analytical studies, observational studies, that include case studies, ecological studies, and case reports, which are useful in generating a hypothesis. Various analytical study designs which are cross-sectional, case control, and cohort studies are hypothesis testing designs and have the rigor to answer questions as how and why. While it is beyond the scope of this session to cover every design in detail, we can go through some important differences and limitations of each of these very briefly. For example, case studies and case reports are based on individual data with fewer participants. As the name suggest, they usually pertain to some unusual findings on a given disease or clinical presentation that are unique. They are not costly nor time-consuming, however, they are not generalizable. Cross-sectional studies are conducted at one point in time and give a precise estimation of occurrence of a disease in a population. These studies are a snapshot of a particular situation. They provide a fair estimate of a particular situation and are useful in answering basic research questions. For example, estimating the prevalence, that is the burden of infectious diseases in a community after floods. They're fairly generalizable and cost-effective. Case-control studies, on the other hand, start with the disease population, which are cases at a particular point in time and, in retrospect, the exposures are identified in comparison with a healthy population called controls. They are fairly generalizable and inexpensive and are useful in deriving a causal relationship. Cohort studies start from a particular exposure in question, like cigarette smoking, and follow up individuals forward in time for developing a certain disease. Example, lung cancer. Cohort studies can be done prospectively, like forward in time, or retrospectively that is backward in time, depending on the study question and feasibility. They are good in establishing the strength of association between the variables on a study, like causal inference, which we are not able to capture, for example, with cross-sectional studies. However, they are costly and time-consuming. There's also a whole other area of research that is particularly relevant to humanitarian settings termed as implementation science research. One of their key characteristics is that they focus on the implementation of the intervention in the specific context of interests rather than in a controlled setting, which is different from the real-world context, as often done for randomized control trials. This type of research typically focuses on testing the feasibility of often proven and often complex interventions at the system or policy level, like education policy level analysis in local settings. Implementation research is thus focused on better utilization and implementation of an intervention in a specific study setting. Choosing a particular quantitative study design in a particular scenario is a challenging task. In such a situation, usually expertise of people in a particular area is often required, and teaming up with such a team of experts can add towards better decision-making for study designing and research study.