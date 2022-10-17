Testimony of a practitioner

When carrying out research in the humanitarian sector, we have an ethical obligation to ensure that the research we produce as evidence that will then be used in our operational decision-making. By an ethical obligation, I mean we need to ensure that the benefits of this research are going to outweigh any harms that may be created for the people who we are either studying or who are in somehow impacted by the research. My name is Fiona Terry and I am the ICRC's Head of Operational Research and Experience. Today I would like to share with you some of the challenges that we faced in turning a research report into policy and practice at the ICRC. I'm going to speak about The Roots of Restraint in War project. I was the co-director and co-author of this study. It really did manage to change policy and practice in certain areas within the ICRC. It was an unusual study for the ICRC to be engaged in because we took on external academic experts and we brought them onto try to understand how armed groups behave and how we could potentially influence or understand the sources of influence over the behavior of members of both state armed forces and non-state armed groups. I'm going to share with you today three of the challenges that we overcame in trying to operationalize the research findings. The first challenge is how do you convert academic writing into language and concepts that are accessible to a very broad audience that we were trying to reach with this study. So that the audience was really from diplomatic circles through to policymakers and right through to our colleagues and delegates in the field who are actually liaising with armed groups and are in conversations with them. It was very, very important that we shorten the academic texts and that we really made it resonate with the experience of the people in our teams. We also avoided jargon from the aid community because that can become a language, it is a language all of its own. Second, we produced a summary document that actually folds out to be a poster, in order to help our colleagues in the field to easily access the findings and recommendations of the study. So it helps them understand the structure of different armed groups to help identify what sort of armed group they are dealing with in the field. Also, we gave some possible approaches that they could use in order to try to influence the behavior towards restraint. The third thing we did was we set up an internet page for our colleagues, which contains a whole lot of resources, PowerPoint presentations, a video explainer, and speaking notes. Because we thought that it's really, really important that everybody in the organization is able to talk about this study and it doesn't rest in the domain of researchers, external or even internal, but everybody owns a part of it. Fourth, we ran a whole lot of launches of the report in different parts of the world in order to generate interest and understanding of the report, and also about what the ICRC is doing in this space. We've tried to influence the behavior of non-state armed groups. One very interesting finding we had from that was the more attraction you get outside your organization, the more that other people are talking about your report, the more it can influence, in fact, other people inside your organization to think that it's interesting and worth engaging with as well. So was this enough for us to get uptake of research findings? The four different things that we did, was this enough so that the findings would be implemented in the ICRC? Well, no. A policy document can remain exactly that. There is no natural progression necessarily into influencing the practices on the ground. Here, I think, no great surprise about what we have to do. We have to get buy-in from the people who are going to be in charge of implementing the research findings, and that buy-in really needs to come very early on. We got a committee of people together, they were able to shape some of the research questions and the way the research would be done according to their own interests. By getting this hook, and then they really want to understand what the research findings are. Then they also become champions afterwards to ensure that the research is further disseminated and the findings make it into operational decision-making. The third big challenge that we faced, and I'm not sure that we've completely overcome it, is to understand to what extent the research findings and recommendations are actually being implemented in the field. It's quite easy when we talk about policies. They are quite visible, and definitely The Roots of Restraint in War study had an impact on a change in some central policies and recommendations from Geneva to the field. But more difficult is to understand whether the field teams themselves engaged with the report. As you saw from the poster, we really wanted them to engage, we really gave them the tools to be able to do so. But to what extent people actually have used the poster, have used the recommendations? Well, we can't know. We're an organization of 18,000 people across 100 countries. So it's very difficult to know how much people have used the study. Of course, that's only for the ICRC. To what extent have other humanitarian organizations used it? We don't know. In a nutshell, I have three tips to give you about how to optimize the chances of your findings and recommendations to be taking into decision-making in the field. The first is to think about who is your audience and try to adapt the language and the concepts to what they know and are relatable for their work. Second, ensure that very early on in the research process, you get the buy-in of the people who will determine whether or not these findings and recommendations are taken into account and make them the champions of the study. Thirdly, my advice would be to try to think about how you will be able to monitor the extent to which people are using and engaging with your research findings and recommendations.