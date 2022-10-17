The main ethical risks

Conducting research in humanitarian contexts with groups of people who are often considered to be extremely vulnerable, doesn't come without risks. Carrying out a study may cause unintended harm to research participants, researchers and organizations as a whole. We're going to look at what these main risks are and how we can mitigate them. Let's begin by thinking about the risks to participants who arguably are the most important and most vulnerable group to consider. Firstly, any participant in a research study must give their informed consent before they take part. This ensures they haven't been coerced into participating in any way. We're going to discuss this in more detail later on. There must be no undue incentive to taking part in research. This might mean excessive reimbursements or compensation for participation, which isn't reflective of the context or which gives people preferential access to treatment or services. This might mean giving somebody $10 a day, which is excessive in that context or it might mean telling somebody they can go to the front of the queue at the clinic if they take part in this study. These are the kinds of things we want to avoid. Through the informed consent process, researchers also have an obligation to ensure there are no undue expectations linked to that individual's participation. Another concrete risk in many humanitarian contexts is the risk of over researching or burdening populations. This means lots of different organizations might be carrying out studies in the same place. They might even be talking to the same people. Some communities or even individuals might have been asked to take part in multiple studies. They have to tell their stories over and over again without actually seeing any benefit or receiving the results of the final research. This burdening of individuals and groups of people puts them under undue pressure. It takes their time without compensating them. It can lead to feelings of frustration when researchers are seen to take without giving anything in return. A final risk for participants is a loss of anonymity. We really have a duty to ensure that their personal data remains confidential. Participants, individuals, even sometimes communities, shouldn't be identifiable through their data. Data shouldn't be shared with people who are not directly involved in the research study. In this instance, data protection means going beyond just removing people's names from a data set. You might also need to remove demographic information such as their date of birth or their country of origin. In some qualitative studies where you're rarely going in depth and really getting personal stories from people, it might also be necessary to remove certain details from these stories in case they're identifiable by their words. I worked on a study in Greece where I interviewed survivors of torture, who'd come from Sub-Saharan Africa and they were currently in Athens seeking asylum. One of the men that I interviewed had been injured along the journey. It was quite a specific injury and he was actually seeking legal advice about it. When he was talking he was telling me the story. He was talking in a lot of detail about what happened to him. But when it came to transcribing the data and publishing his story, I made sure that I removed anything identifying so that anyone reading wouldn't be able to tell who he was and so that his case wouldn't be jeopardized. What's about more complex social harms such as the emotional distress that taking part in a research study might cause. This can affect research participants and researchers alike. Participants might feel upset or anxious when taking part in an interview, a survey or a focus group discussion. Talking about a distressing event or an experience might bring back traumatic memories which they actually don't want to discuss, aren't ready to discuss, or simply can't discuss. We can mitigate this potential re-traumatization by having a thorough informed consent process. This ensures that the participant knows what the content of the interview or the survey will be in advance and that they're already prepared to discuss it. If someone becomes upset, the interview should be stopped or paused. Psychosocial support referrals should also be in place so that the individual can receive further professional follow-up help if they require. Participants should be informed of how to access these services and they should be offered in an appropriate language. It's not enough to just say, go to the clinic. You need to help that person find exactly the right person and explain to them what kind of services they can access. Researchers can also experience emotional distress or trauma during a study. As researchers, we often hear very difficult stories. We hear people talking about traumatic events such as their experience of displacement or migration, loss of family members during conflict or even their experiences of surviving sexual violence. Ensuring that regular debriefing takes place within research teams allows people the space to talk about and process what they've heard. We also need to acknowledge that many researchers, research assistants translators or transcribers, may have come from the communities in which studies are being carried out. They may themselves have experienced the same trauma or the same difficult events as those that they are researching. I can't stress enough the importance of taking time during a research study to debrief and to allow people the space to talk and reflect upon what they're hearing. Referral procedures must also be put in place in case researchers themselves feel really traumatized or distressed during data collection or analysis. I'd like to give you another more recent example of how research can also bring about harm to researchers. This is particularly important to consider when working in what can be politically sensitive contexts. At the beginning of this year, I was carrying out a training workshop in South Sudan with a group of researchers. We were discussing conducting research on sensitive issues. This can really include anything from politics, to sexual health, to HIV. We've really talked about the impact this could have on researchers. We had a really interesting conversation about the risks for researchers if their name is published on a report or a journal article which appears critical towards the government or which could be perceived negatively. This is a very real risk for people working in research in many different contexts. One way of mitigating this is to ensure that researchers consent to their name being included in the final report. If they don't, you simply don't include it. Finally, I'd like us to think about the risks that carrying out research may have on your own organization or institution. Carrying out a study and sharing the results could affect how the organization is perceived. This might actually affect future access or acceptance. It may even impact future funding. For example, if your study results show that a program didn't have the positive results you expected or the data is critical of a government service or a local authority. This could affect the future work of your organization in that country or in that particular area. This isn't the same as re-traumatization or distress, but it is a possible negative effect of carrying out research. This doesn't mean the research results shouldn't be shared or that we should be changing results we don't like. This in itself is extremely unethical. Actually the risks and benefits of disseminating and sharing the findings should be weighed up and done so in a way which is safe, which protects participants, researchers and your overall organization. Finally, if researchers are carrying out a study which raises false expectations amongst participants. This could have a negative backlash in the future. If participants believe that taking part in a study could lead to improved services, increased aid, or additional medical benefits, they might become angry if this doesn't happen. This in turn can affect the future acceptability of the organization and the ability of your organization to work in this community. Any research study comes with ethical risks and the role of the researcher is to minimize these risks to prevent causing unintended harms. Nobody wants to cause harm but sometimes we might not be aware that we're going to do so. Research participants are the priority group to protect. But as we've discussed, the research team also needs to be protected. Understanding the context in which you're working and working with an experienced team can help mitigate risks and ensure that the research study is carried out unshared, ethically, without causing harm.