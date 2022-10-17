The research mindset

I'd like us to begin by thinking about our routine work. Maybe you work in a detention center and you're interviewing detainees every day. Maybe you're doing a baseline assessment and you're going into people's households, and you're asking them about their livelihoods. Asking questions for research purposes isn't that different. You might ask the same kinds of questions and you might actually want to find out similar things. But what differs is the way that you think about it, the way you prepare for it, and the ultimate objectives of what it is you want to do. Absolutely. Research is as much about the process and the mindsets that was introduced in Module 2, as it is about the rules and the tools in the form of methods, for example, they are applied. It's not always easy for humanitarians to switch between wearing the two hats, one as implementer of a program and the other as a researcher. Sometimes the same person conducts research and manages the program, but that is not ideal. So what are some of these differences, Emilie? We use different sets of skills. Researchers and practitioners might have different training, different backgrounds, different experience. Different people within an organization, as well as people across organizations bring their different skills, their different perspectives, their experiences, and all of this can make collaboration on a research study richer, but it also makes it more challenging. We focus our ethical lens on different aspects of our interactions. Both research and operations follow ethical guidelines, but these will differ between routine activities and research, because they have different purposes and because they're looking at different things. The objective of conducting research is to learn more about the needs of a specific population, a specific issue, and to better inform programming and decision-making. Research needs to be aligned with the needs of the population, but it's not necessarily intended to provide practical solutions to this. This is the role of the practitioner. What does this mean in practical terms? Imagine you're managing a research project, but you also wear your practitioner hat. What are the different things you need to consider in order to plan and implement your research study? When you're looking at a project from the perspective of a researcher, we have different skills and we have different objectives and priorities. A good way of switching from the practitioner hat to the researcher hat is to ask ourselves, what evidence should I collect and examine to be able to test whether or not my program is actually working, or what evidence do I need to learn more about the perspectives of the affected population on a specific programmatic issue. In other words, as researchers, we're really working to challenge and to assess the work that we do, rather than trying to confirm that it works, because it doesn't always work. We're always looking for ways of doing things better, ways of better meeting the needs of the affected population. Research allows us to talk about why things don't work in a rigorous, evidence-based, and scientifically sound way. Even if our findings aren't positive, it's important to discuss them, share them, and learn from them. That's why when we select participants for a study, we need to go beyond just talking to the people who tell us what we want to hear. Absolutely, and how do we do that? First, we need a well-developed sampling strategy before starting to collect data, as we described in Module 2 when we talked about quality of data and biases in research. While the contexts we work in often restrict how we can recruit participants, it is tempting to rely on the people we know and we can reach easily. We need to make an effort to find the balance between quality and convenience. Definitely, and linked to this, we need to plan our research studies with enough time to allow for appropriate ethics review processes, as well as data collection itself. This timeline may be longer than you think, as we both know well, and it might not always be in sync with your project cycle. Balancing the two is easier when you have collaboration and when you have a good understanding of the need for research amongst the staff running the program. Finally, we need to pick the research method that matches the question and that matches the context where we're operating, so we can ensure both quality and feasibility. While it is challenging to wear both hats, it is not impossible. It can be really beneficial. Actually, many of us do it every single day. It allows us to use different skills. We can integrate our knowledge of the context and of operational needs of the population that we're working with. When you have your researcher hat on, you're asking, why does this work, or even does it work, and how? When you're wearing your practitioner hat, you're asking yourself, how can I address this immediate humanitarian need, as well as, what is my long-term strategic objective. Being aware and appreciative of both mindsets really does improve our work. It allows us to implement rigorous research studies to better understand what works and what doesn't work in our humanitarian interventions.