Have you ever found yourself in a humanitarian situation that required an urgent response to a public health challenge? Were you ever confronted with a wicked problem for which a ready-made solution was not available? Or has it ever occurred to you that research could help find evidence and form solutions to the problem even in the face of the humanitarian challenge? I am Sameen Siddiqi and I'm the Professor and Chair Department of Community Health Sciences at the Aga Khan University in Karachi. Earlier, I've also worked for the World Health Organization, where I served in many countries in the Middle East and have been working in countries with conflict and crisis and helping research in those emergency situations. Humanitarian crisis such as armed conflict, forced displacement, natural disasters, or major disease outbreaks take a staggering toll on human health and disrupt health systems. Yet there is dearth of robust evidence on how best to respond to these problems. This often requires conducting research that should be guided by a well-defined research process, something that we'll be talking about today. Hence, it is important not only to know what research is needed, why it is important, but also to fully understand the research process. Why is it important? Because that is essential to ensure research is conducted in an efficient and effective manner, given the challenging circumstances. You may have experienced that research priorities in humanitarian settings can deal with different challenges. For instance, protecting the health of vulnerable populations and emergencies. Strengthening public health surveillance and response systems in these situations. Preparing the public health workforce, as you know, often the workforce migrates in these situations, or improving just about health information management systems. Remember, under humanitarian situations, research is not business as usual. Yet to establish a sound evidence base, you need to ensure the same standards of methodological rigor as you would in other research settings. That's an important thing to remember. As a humanitarian professional, are you conversant with the research process and the steps involved before embarking on a research study? Let us look at it together. The basic steps in the research process in a humanitarian situation are really no different than when you're designing research in a more stable situation. You may, however, need to customize, given the urgency of the response, knowledge of the local situation and the challenges in the field, availability of resources, and the nature of the research question. Research question is an important thing which will be dealt later. So I will not talk about it now, but certainly we'll have a module on that as well. For now, once you have prioritized the research topic, for instance, you will want to ensure access to maternal health services for pregnant women living in displaced populations, or you want to provide life-saving medicines for refugees for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, or you want to launch a health awareness campaign against vector-borne diseases in the community or in that emergency situation, for instance, against malaria or dengue. It is important to document the research process which is often requested by a funding agency when you're asked to write a grant proposal. The documenting the research process always helps also during implementation. Understandably, there are several steps involved in the research process. Let me start. First, it is important to translate the research topic into a well-thought-out research question. As I said earlier, given this importance, we will deal with that subject of research question later. But once the research question has been framed, it is good to convert it into a specific aims and objectives. That also needs some practice. Once done, you need to develop a study plan. Now, planning allows you to prepare better and avoid pitfalls during implementation, especially in unpredictable environments of conflict and emergencies. Don't underestimate the importance of planning for research. Some essential steps during the entire research process need your prior consideration. I'm going to spell those out for you. Are you comfortable with the specific aim and objective the study addresses? Do you have a good local knowledge of the issue and how the research findings will be used to address that? Is this an observational or it's going to be an analytical, or is there a proposed intervention to be tested as part of the research? What methods to choose from? Are you comfortable with the various study designs that will answer the research question? Who are the subjects that are to be included? Then how will these subjects be selected and recruited in the study? Maybe it's a vulnerable population, as I've just touched upon pregnant women or marginalized populations. How large will be the sample size? How will that sampling be done in a displaced population? That's a particular challenge. How will the study subjects be involved, recruited, and then what variables will you be measuring and how? Also, how will the quality of data collected be ensured? This is critical for the quality of the study. How will this be supervised and overseen? What is the follow-up? Is there any follow-up? If there is, how will compliance be ensured for that? There are many questions, but don't be overwhelmed, but you need to answer these eventually. Also, from an analysis point of view, you need to keep in mind, is it a quantitative study, a qualitative study, a mixed method study? How will this be analyzed? Do you need a statistician? Do you need an epidemiologist? Do you need a social scientist or an implementation researchers? Are they available? Of course, given the urgency of the situation, the time frame start is important. When are you starting? When are you finishing? Do you have an action plan that is time-bound? Of course, we'll have a special module on ethical considerations, but do not underestimate the importance of that in humanitarian situations. Privacy, confidentiality, all these need to be handled. How would institutional review be done? How will informed consents be taken? The implementation phase, once we move on from analysis, will also require oversight. On many aspects such as data collection and tools, what tools will be there? What instruments will be there? Have you piloted before implementation? How will that data be collected? Are teams being trained? What capacities are available? Of course, once that data is there, who will be entering it, processing, and analyzing it? There are all sorts of questions. Don't be overwhelmed, but these are something that will be helping you with as we go along. Also remember, reporting the results is key. You need to perhaps put it for a funder or the government, or you want to bring it as a publication. For all that, writing the report requires also certain skills. This course will help you answer many of these questions. You are not expected to be an expert researcher at every step of the way. However, it is good to know the steps that will help you ensure good quality research. Remember, the research process is as important as its outcomes, if you want to ensure high quality research. Let me sum up as we go along. In summary, in terms of the research process, you need to be able to identify the problem. You should review the literature and have local knowledge. Frame appropriately the research question, objectives, or hypothesis. Choose the appropriate study design. Decide on the sample, the sampling method, the sample size. Then all the things that I've talked about, data collection, processing and analysis, and of course, not to forget the write-up and dissemination of the report. By now, you have realized that research in humanitarian settings is fraught with challenges. Which should not really surprise anyone. While there is no cookie-cutter approach to tackling these, if you have a sound understanding of the research process, the challenges along the way, the capacity to address these, and the commitment to seek evidence, no matter how challenging the situation, you can do wonders and contribute to saving many lives. So good luck with your research.