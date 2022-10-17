To whom are humanitarian organisations accountable?

We now know what accountability means, but we still need to emphasize that accountability is not something that exists in the abstract. It's actually a practical process that involves many different stakeholders. We're accountable to all of them, but of course, accountability looks different depending on which stakeholders we're thinking about. The first question we need to ask ourselves is, to whom are we accountable? Good question. The full answer to it will be specific to each organization and will touch upon both humanitarian practice and rigorous research, but two broad categories apply to anyone working and conducting research in humanitarian settings. Humanitarian organizations are accountable to donors, this is what we call upward accountability, and is the type of accountability that is currently most incentivized. The main objective of upward accountability is to ensure the donor money is spent effectively and transparently. We will delve into this in more detail in the following session. Thanks and humanitarians are of course, also accountable to the communities who they work with, and we look at this in much more detail in the lessons on community engagement. This is what we call downward accountability and this really centers on respecting the needs and the agency of the affected populations, as well as how we communicate with them. The ultimate objective of conducting research is to improve our operations, making them more relevant for the communities we're working with. Thinking specifically about research, accountability includes how we can ensure meaningful participation by the communities involved in the study and how we can give back to them, as they were the ones who made the research possible in the first place. Absolutely. The best way of ensuring downward accountability is to adopt a people-centered approach. Using a people-centered approach means putting our beneficiaries at the heart of our activities, including when we're conducting research. If accountability means using power responsibly, downward accountability means being accountable to those who are affected by the power we have through virtue of our role as humanitarians. Most organizations have a specific framework relating to accountability to different stakeholders, including donors, and guidelines for community engagement of course. The ICRC, for example, has the Accountability to Affected People, AAP framework, which outlines the practice of listening to affected people's views on their own needs, including them in meaningful ways in designing and implementing the solutions to their own challenges, and maintaining an increasing physical proximity to people affected to build relationships of trust and responsibility. On those best placed to judge whether these criteria have been met are the affected people themselves. Definitely, I completely agree. Many other organizations have frameworks similar to the ones that Francesca just mentioned. The details may differ, they might be specific to the mandate of the individual organization, but the fundamental pillars tend to overlap. This means programs that are timely, effective, accessible, inclusive, appropriate to the context, relevant to people's needs, free of negative consequences, and supportive of local capacities. Transparency is another way to ensure accountability. For example, humanitarian programs need to be transparent about why certain beneficiaries are included in cash transfer programs and other are not. In the same way, when conducting research, we need to be transparent about all the decisions defining our study design. What are the criteria for recruitment, for example, what does participation really involve and how will the end results be used and shared. Transparency also includes informing research participants of how that personal data will be used, stored, and protected. Being accountable for data safeguarding is crucial in all of our humanitarian activities, but particularly for researchers. We often collect large amounts of sensitive data, such as people's opinions or beliefs or, in the case of the ICRC, information about violations of international humanitarian law. Transparency requires researchers operating in humanitarian settings to make research participants aware of the rights regarding their data. This is particularly relevant in today's connected world, where there is a huge potential for data, not only to be used to provide more effective and efficient services, but also for digital surveillance, harmful data exploitation, and data breaches. In sum, both upward and downward accountability requires humanitarian organizations, and those conducting research within them, to explain their choices to all of the stakeholders involved, both in terms of the decisions that they make and the resources that they use.