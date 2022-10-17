To whom are humanitarian organisations accountable?

University of Geneva
Operational Research for Humanitarians
University of Geneva
Ethics, Humanitarian, Qualitative and Quantitative Research, community engagement, Research Methods

Translating knowledge into action

What is accountability?4:26
To whom are humanitarian organisations accountable?5:44
Accountability to the donor3:14

  Karl Blanchet

    Karl Blanchet

    Director of the Geneva Centre of Humanitarian Studies

  Francesca Grandi

    Francesca Grandi

    Senior Operational Researcher

  Emilie Venables

    Emilie Venables

    Senior Operational Researcher

  Sameen Siddiqi

    Sameen Siddiqi

    Chair for the Department of Community Health Sciences

  Maleeha Naseem

    Maleeha Naseem

    Senior Instructor for the Department of Community Health Sciences

  Jai Das

    Jai Das

    Assistant Professor, Division of Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University, Karachi

  Benjamin Schmid

    Benjamin Schmid

    Public Health Researcher and MOOC Coordinator

