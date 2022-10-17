In your everyday life, you probably take pictures on your smartphone or in the course of your work, you had to guide a TV reporter to visit a healthcare facility. We live in an increasingly visual world and aid agencies are no stranger to that. Every day, they produce thousands of images or visual artifacts to raise funds, to promote awareness or to record evidence. Yet, images have very often been missing from humanitarian research, despite the common belief that images are worth a thousand words. My name is Valerie Gorin, I'm the Head of Learning at the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies. As a historian and visual scholar, I specialize on the use of images by humanitarian organization. Why should you integrate images in your research? You can use them to examine the history, the structure, or the culture of humanitarian organization. Or you can also analyze perceptions and representations in humanitarian organization, for example, about race or gender or ideology. Or you can also decode visual conventions in humanitarian appeals, such as the use of children, as you can see in this poster. But images are not worth a thousand words. You have to consider them as subjective expressions of points of view and they don't have an unbiased transparency. But also visual research methods, they combine very well with qualitative methods, such as focus groups or interviews. It's often very interesting to ask practitioners or audiences what they feel, what they think, what they understand from their visual environment. If you'd like to integrate some visual research method in your approach, you have two possibilities. You can either focus on the analysis of existing images of international organizations or NGOs, as historians or political scientists often do, or you can also produce your own images, as anthropologists or sociologist very often integrate in their own practice. How do you choose between the two approaches? It depends if you want to focus on the existing images that you will consider as sources of data or if you want to produce your own images like a visual documentary. But instead of writing with words, you've write with visuals. Focusing on existing visual seems like the easier option, because in this case, you will have to gather existing visuals and you can find them really easily either on visual databases or visual archives. But it's also interesting sometimes to pay a visit to documentation centers or museum who have great collections of images. As you can see, this collection of posters of the International Red Cross museum. Firstly, you need to check if images are available. In this case, the size of your sample will depend on the purpose of your research. For example, if you're interested in the analysis of a specific advocacy campaign, then you will have to conduct a very detailed analysis of all the images of this campaign. But if you're more interested in studying, for example, the visual conventions and how they change through space and time, you will have to create a larger sample so you can understand the shifts and the mutations of images through time and space. Secondly, you need to learn visual skills. Visual formats and visual styles are really important. Medical imagery, for example, is not the same as travel photography. This means you will have to choose which visual research methods you want to apply. They are really good handbooks available and you can find them on the additional readings on the MOOC page. If you prefer to observe a situation and records the encounter, then it means you will have to act as an anthropologist or a filmmaker or photographer. In this case, you can use a pen or a camera. You can generate images when you observe a situation directly, for example, a meeting, a workplace, a ritual, but you can also visually record what is going on. It means that you will have to negotiate your presence with the people observed and it's important also to think about the recording device. This is why you might opt for drawings or maybe paintings, because it's much less obtrusive than a camera. Otherwise, you can also choose to work in collaboration with other people. Participatory visual methods, for example, are becoming really popular, as you can see in this visual project from the International Red Cross committee. In this case, it means that you will distribute cameras to research respondents who will be able to generate images about their preoccupation, their agenda, and raise their own voices on what's meaningful for them. In all cases, it's important that you negotiate with the organization to produce visual data. This includes a lot of field preparation, as well as instructions to participants. It's also important to have a mutual discussion, so you can agree about the setup and the execution of the study. There are lots of ethical and legal issues involved, especially if you work in sensitive context. Remember to seek for agreement and informed consent with all respondents at all stage of the research. Images are incredibly rich material for humanitarian research. But remember that you have to choose between either you're working on existing images, on past representations, or producing your own images that would be really relevant to understand humanitarian interactions.