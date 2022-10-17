Let's say you have now decided what you want your research to find out or, in more technical terms, you identified your outcome of interest, and you have developed your research question. How do you go about answering it now? Most importantly, you need to choose a rigorous and sound methodology. In Module 2 in the last video, we have discussed a few of those considerations, including the factors of time, budget, and ethics. Here we'll discuss those decisions and how we as humanitarian researchers would approach them. This means thinking about how you would select the most appropriate methodology, for example. Firstly, it's really important to remember, as we often see, that one size doesn't fit all when choosing which method to use. Your choice of method will depend on three main factors. Firstly, what your research question is or, as Francesca said, what's the outcome variable of interest. Secondly, what context you're working in. Then thirdly, what resources do you have. As you might have realized by now, we don't need to collect original data for all research studies. Some questions might be best answered using secondary data. You can simply rely on open-source databases or existing publications and documents. Sometimes, though, you might need a strategy for collecting data directly from primary sources. Yes. In other words, you need a comprehensive strategy for answering your question, which includes deciding on the scope of the research, the most suitable methodology, where you want to carry out your study, who your study population should be, and what kind of data you want to collect. In making these decisions, you will need to always keep in mind your overall objective, which is to maximize the reliability of your research findings while ensuring the highest ethical standards. Like, for example, not creating false expectations for our study participants or for our donors on what the research can actually achieve and discover. I really like that last point. All of these things don't have to be individual decisions, but actually, they can be made with your wider team, and as much as possible, we should really include people living in the context where we're going to be carrying out the study. So what are these factors that we need to think about when we're deciding which methods to use and do we always get it right? Well, no. We do not always get it right, of course. But here's some ideas to guide your methodological choices when conducting research in humanitarian settings. The first big distinction, as you heard in Module 2, is between quantitative and qualitative methods. Qualitative methods help to explore meanings, perceptions, beliefs, and phenomenon in depth. They generally answer open-ended questions about why and how. Quantitative methods are used to measure established general overviews and trends, test assumptions and hypotheses, and to quantify. They generally answer closed questions on 'what' and 'how many'. Also, as you heard about before, another important distinction is between experimental and observational methods. The key difference between these two is that in experimental studies, participants are allocated randomly to either the treatment or the control group. Whereas in observational or quasi-experimental studies, the assignment isn't random. Finally, we can distinguish studies based on whether or not the data we use are cross-national or longitudinal. In a cross-national database, the same type of observation is taken at the same time for different groups or contexts. For example, if we think about average rainfall in 50 different countries, that would be a good example of that. Longitudinal and cohort studies instead look at the same issue or the same variable in the same group over time. So this might go on for years or even decades. Yes, and this type of studies do not provide data for rapid decision-making and are relatively expensive with a few exceptions, though. For example, if you analyze the data of people with HIV who are on long-term treatment, this is data that you have collected anyway. You're not creating a sample from scratch, but rather you use the routine clinical records of this particular group. Also, cohort studies may be still a strong option when studying highly mobile populations, such as refugees living in camps, for example. With a small sample, in this case, you can still collect a wealth of information by simply following up with fewer people, and thus making it less expensive study. Definitely. Besides the type of questions that you're trying to answer and the data that you need to answer them, the other things to consider when choosing the methods for a research study are really about ethics and feasibility. Feasibility includes decisions you make about your budget as well as security on the ground if you're thinking about doing fieldwork to collect your data. Oftentimes in humanitarian settings, it's challenging to find ways to use a truly randomized research design. Because in some instances, this, of course, would mean withholding aid from certain groups or because you are trying to evaluate a program that is already underway. So it becomes impossible to sequence the distribution of the cash transfers of food items, for example. Randomized controlled trials are generally more resource-intensive, both in terms of budget and human resources and may thus not be feasible. Certain questions by nature, as Francesca mentioned earlier, are best answered by either qualitative or quantitative methods. Sometimes you can even use a mix of the two, and we're going to look at this later in the module and see how mixed methods are actually becoming increasingly popular. Yes, thinking back about the first factor determining our choice of methods, the research question, can you tell us about one of your past research studies, Emilie? Sure, and I'll tell you about a study I conducted on advanced HIV or what we more commonly referred to as AIDS. This is a study I carried out in Kinshasa in DRC or the Democratic Republic of Congo. We really wanted to understand why people were waiting so long to come in. People were really sick, but they weren't coming in for medical care even though they were severely ill and often already on treatment. This is an example of using qualitative research. We really wanted to understand people's experiences, their personal narratives, and we wanted these experiences from a small group of people. HIV and AIDS are incredibly stigmatized in DRC, and there were only a small group of patients in the facility that we were concerned with. So here, a small sample size and a qualitative methodology were the most appropriate. We didn't want to use quantitative data. Firstly, we didn't have enough people. Secondly, and I think this is the most important bit for me, it wouldn't have helped us to answer why. We wanted to know why people were waiting so long to seek medical care. We didn't need to count or measure how many people were HIV positive, how many people were coming in for treatment. We really wanted the individual experiences, and those we can only get by talking to them. The choice of this method for the study was really determined by this word, why. Why was it happening and how could we prevent it from happening again in the future? I have a different example that might be useful to compare. A study I conducted on the Leave No One Behind agenda for 2030 in to build indicators to measure preparedness to achieve the sustainable development goals, the SDGs. We used a quantitative approach there as we needed to make a cross-country comparison and analyze trends in advancing toward the SDGs. Qualitative data wouldn't have been appropriate here because it would have provided a level of detail that wouldn't have allowed us for comparison across countries and we couldn't have focused on the macro trends that we really were interested in. How does the context you're working in factor into the kind of methods that you end up choosing? Really good question and I think as humanitarians, we're always considering contexts. The context where you carry out your study determines the method that you need for several different reasons. Firstly, and this is really important for the ICRC where we both work, you need to consider whether it's even possible to access the area where you want to carry out the study, or if there are security or safety concerns which prevent you from doing so. Another thing to think about is whether or not the topic is politically or culturally sensitive in the area you want to do the research. This is really relevant in humanitarian contexts where data collection could create challenges for continued access and actually for continued operations. We have to ask ourselves, could the research pose problems for the reputation of the organization or its ability to maintain dialogue with local authorities? Secondary data sources might actually be, and you mentioned this point earlier, they might be cheaper and they also might be safer in some situations. We also have to remember that there might be further restrictions in place when we're carrying out research in a pandemic, and this may really limit the scope of your study. Finally, what resources do we have available? Resources mean human resources, trained researchers and staff, as well as financial resources. Do we have the budget to carry out the study in the way we have designed it? We also need to think about how much time we have to carry it out. Don't assume that anyone can collect data. Training is an important part of planning your research study. There are also financial implications involved in training, hiring, or recruiting staff, as well as travel costs involved for external researchers. Lean back to the previous point Emilie made. Are you able to get to remote and insecure areas with the resources that you have and ensure the safety of the whole research team? To conclude, and as we've discussed over the last few minutes, the choice of method may be based on the constraints of your setting and where you are operating, but your research should always be rigorous and your study well-designed. Think again about what you actually want to find out. Do you want a qualitative methodology which will help you to answer why, such as the study in DRC I mentioned? Or do you need to measure something and quantify it, such as the study Francesca talked about? Don't underestimate the impact of security, safety, and feasibility in humanitarian settings, particularly conflict ones, as you may have to reduce your expectations. Financial and human resources may also affect the choices that you make. Absolutely not all researchers would agree on what the best method is, which is why collaboration and discussion are important when designing a study and choosing your approach.