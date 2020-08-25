Demo Edit 1 (Optional)

video-placeholder
Loading...
Stanford University
Writing in the Sciences
Stanford University

4.9 (6,458 ratings)

 | 

320K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Grammar, Medical Writing, Science Communication, Writing

Reviews

4.9 (6,458 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    89.82%
  • 4 stars
    9.22%
  • 3 stars
    0.58%
  • 2 stars
    0.18%
  • 1 star
    0.17%

IA

Aug 25, 2020

A very helpful course. My writing has improved significantly in these 8 weeks. I highly recommend this course to everyone. Thank you Dr. Kristin Sainani and Coursera for bringing this course together.

KK

Sep 14, 2020

Hello Kristin\n\nThank you for teaching me the basics of academic writing and editing with proper grammar. In this course, I was introduced to the scientific panel which further enriched my knowledge.

From the lesson

1

Unit 1 introduces the course and reviews key principles of effective writing. In particular, you will practice cutting clutter from writing.

1.1: Introduction; principles of effective writing11:17
1.2: Examples of what not to do6:30
1.3: Overview, principles of effective writing6:25
1.4: Cut the clutter17:08
1.5: Cut the clutter, more tricks4:12
1.6: Practicing cutting clutter9:33
Demo Edit 1 (Optional)23:26

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Kristin Sainani

    Associate Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder