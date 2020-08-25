Demo Edit 6 (Optional)

Stanford University
Writing in the Sciences
Stanford University

Grammar, Medical Writing, Science Communication, Writing

Reviews

IA

Aug 25, 2020

A very helpful course. My writing has improved significantly in these 8 weeks. I highly recommend this course to everyone. Thank you Dr. Kristin Sainani and Coursera for bringing this course together.

KK

Sep 14, 2020

Hello Kristin\n\nThank you for teaching me the basics of academic writing and editing with proper grammar. In this course, I was introduced to the scientific panel which further enriched my knowledge.

From the lesson

6

Unit 6 discusses the peer review process, as well as ethical issues in scientific publishing. You will learn how to avoid plagiarism, determine authorship, submit a paper, write a peer review, and avoid predatory journals.

6.1: Plagiarism17:32
6.2: Authorship10:14
6.3: The Submission Process11:43
6.4: Interview with Dr. Bradley Efron14:30
6.5: Interview with Dr. George Lundberg27:04
6.6: Interview with Dr. Gary Friedman22:49
6.7: Doing a peer review13:42
6.8: Predatory journals8:16
Demo Edit 6 (Optional)17:39

Taught By

    Dr. Kristin Sainani

    Associate Professor

