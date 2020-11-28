Managing Your Blog

Introduction to Social Media Marketing
Meta

4.9 (7,742 ratings)

210K Students Enrolled

Social Media Marketing, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing Strategy

4.9 (7,742 ratings)

Mar 27, 2022

It's a great course, throughout the course I learned so many new things about Digital Marketing. And I am looking forward to learning many more things in the remaining courses of this specialization.

Nov 28, 2020

Marketing is a new domain to me, for someone who's new to this i will recommend this course because of the ease the course is structured and that facilitates understanding of very difficult concepts.

From the lesson

Choose Your Social Media Channels

This week, we will wrap up the course with a focus on carefully selecting the appropriate social media platform based on your target audience and you’ll learn how to create and manage a social media policy.

Managing Social Media Policies6:26
Creating a Social Media Policy4:15
Using your Company Blog6:13
Managing Your Blog6:42
Choose Your Social Media Channels Conclusion and Congratulations!1:13

Taught By

    Anke Audenaert

    CEO & Co-Founder Aptly, Adj. Professor, UCLA Anderson School of Management

