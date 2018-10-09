Bonus Video 7.2: Hangout with Daniel Gilbert

Thank you all for making time in your busy schedule for this hangout— this wonderful hangout with Dan Gilbert, who is the Edgar Pierce Professor of Psychology at Harvard University. If I were to free associate to Dan and think about what words come to mind, I think the first three words that would occur to me would probably be clever, fun, and interesting. I think that anything that you read of his, you are guaranteed that it will have, at the very least, those three things, and often a lot more. And when I say anything, there are many things that he writes. One of them I have with me here—which I absolutely love—it's his bestseller: Stumbling on Happiness. I know many of you have heard of this book. It is, I think, a book that was—is it 24 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list? I think— >> It was a lot, yeah. >> It was a lot! This is a book that won the Royal Society General Prize for the best science book of the year. It is a book that's been translated into 30 languages: 3-0 languages! He has also coauthored some wonderful textbooks: Psychology and Introducing Psychology, which, Dan, I think are in their third edition— is that right? >> They are. >> They're both in their third edition. His many research journal articles, which, I think, the, um, the inventiveness just keeps getting better and better and better, so that's always a wonderful treat to read. He gives away psychology through his op-eds and in columns that he writes for the New York Times, for Time magazine, the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and many other places. He has very broad research interests, but if I were to identify what I think is probably the main or most longstanding interest, I would call it "affective forecasting," which is people's predictions of how they will feel about something in the future— what will their emotional reactions be to various events. And he has shown, time and again, that our intuitions are often off the mark, and there are some surprising findings that have to do with those various biases and errors in judgment. As I think all of you know, Dan also co-wrote and hosted an award winning PBS series: This Emotional Life. It was watched by close to 10 million people when it first aired, which is a wonderful audience, and as you know, we've been very fortunate to have in excerpted form an assigned video in this course, ah, from that particular series. Finally, for viewers of this—because we're videotaping—viewers of this hangout who just cannot get enough Gilbert in their life, he has three wonderful TED talks. I love them each for very different reasons. They have, collectively, been watched over 13 million times. He was among the first to do these TED talks, and the quality— >> I think that many of those must be my wife. Two or three million of them, I'm pretty sure. >> Then you have a very busy wife! I will, in a video version of this, try to tuck in a small excerpt from one of those talks. Before I ask Dan to make a few introductory comments about his work, what I'd like to do is a very quick round of student introductions. If you could each just say your name clearly, let us know what country you're from, and maybe even just 10 or 20 seconds letting us know what is your work, um, and maybe even why you took the course— so anything that you would like to say. So, can one of you begin with a short introduction? >> Hi. I'm John. I'm a software developer. I live in England, near Manchester. I've done two or three of these courses, and I would say this is a very good one. Thank you. >> I'm Obinna Michael Obi, from Niger. I'm currently studying my master's in Computer Science here in Scotland, Aberdeen. I came here last year, and I'll be around until next month. >> Terrific! Thank you. >> My name's Radu. I'm from Romania, and I'm also a software developer and co-founder of VivaHub. And I took this course because I'm pretty interested in psychology. My interest erupted roughly two years ago, and I'm trying to pursue this. >> Um, just to keep the IT trend going, I'm also a software developer. I live in New Brunswick in Canada, and my academic background is in computer science and philosophy. >> I'm Amber Raley. I'm a professor at Agnes Scott College, in psychology, actually, and I'm also a preschool teacher of two year olds. >> Wow! >> My name is Jordan Magnuson. I'm a web developer and interactive media artist living in Corvallis, Oregon, and I have kind of a long-time interest in psychology. I'm currently collaborating with Dr. Kip Williams of Purdue University, on, to create, trying to create a new interactive paradigm to test the effects of inclusion and ostracism on feelings of belonging, self-worth, and control, and things like that. >> Great—thank you! >> I'm Liew. I'm from Singapore. So, I believe you would know where Singapore is—we're a very small country. So, I work in the environment-related field. So, ah, I always have been saying, I tell my friends, "If you want to manage environment, actually, we are not managing environment— we are managing human behavior." That's why I'm actually interested in social psychology. >> Well, welcome! And, ah, Dan, then maybe we could turn to you for just a very brief introduction to set the stage, and then a lot of what we'll do is question and answer, but maybe if you could talk a little bit about what is affective forecasting, and really, why it's worth knowing about. >> Right. Well, thanks for having me here, Scott, and thanks to all of you for coming to the Google Hangout. I'm pleased to be here with you. When people ask what you are interested in, I think usually you have to look back at all your work and try to draw an inference. I've never had a single idea that I thought, "This is my interest, and I shall pursue it." Rather, I just pursued any old thing that seemed interesting to me, and I always thought I was doing a million different things, but then you look back at a lifetime of research and you realize, "Oh my gosh, there's a single question that underlies everything I've ever studied, but I didn't know that was the question I was interested in." It took me 30 years of research to be able to— of stuff to know what my question was. But I finally realized that my, my question is why we're strangers to ourselves. I've always loved science, and I understand the sciences of the very big and the very small. Of course we don't understand what's beyond the Milky Way galaxy—we can't see it. Of course we don't understand what quarks are—we can't see them. Archaeology: of course we don't understand the past—it's all gone. So, there's all these things that aren't here, and science tries to make sense of them, and that makes sense to me. But shouldn't we understand one thing? Shouldn't there be one thing that we're pretty good at? And that's us—our unique individual selves, how we think and feel and act. If I ask you, "Would you be happy if I do this?" shouldn't that be a question you can answer? And yet it turns out that people make mistakes. They make mistakes, of course, when they're asked to predict how they'll feel if they get divorced, how they'd feel if they lost their eyesight, how they'd feel if they won the lottery. Maybe that's not too surprising. Those are all lives they've never lived before. That's a little like the archaeologist and the cosmologist and the microbiologist. But people, it turns out, can't even predict how happy they'll be in five minutes after they eat a potato chip. So, really, we, our research has just been stunning to me in showing how, you know, I guess, the bad way to say it is, how bad we are at predicting ourselves. The nice way to say it is, what an incredible mystery we remain to ourselves, no matter how long we seem to study ourselves. I find that really quite interesting. >> And what do you find is the most tangible benefit from knowing that— apart from the scientific interest, which I don't mean to minimize— but in terms of practical value, what do you see? >> Well, I think when you spend your life measuring and trying to understand the errors people make, and you also find that very few things make those errors go away, you just basically get humble. And I think if there was a single practical message from the research that I do, it's that you should be less confident than you are whenever you say, "Here's what I would like." "Here's what I wouldn't like." "Oh, that'll be great!" "Oh my gosh, this could be terrible!" "Oh, I won't be able to stand it if that happens!" "Oh, if only that would happen— it would all be so wonderful!" All of those statements are riddled with mistakes. I could tell you how to be a better forecaster— no one can tell you how to be a perfect one. And so, I think what we just have to do is be skeptical, be humble. Whenever we're making a prediction, just recognize we're doing our best, but the odds are very good that we're not getting it right. >> Mm-hmm. Interesting—great. That sets the stage, I think, beautifully, and maybe now students might have questions for you, comments. So, take it away! >> Sure. >> I have a question about the measurement of happiness. >> Yes. >> In your book Stumbling on Happiness, and also Tim Wilson's Strangers to Ourselves, one of the key lessons that I took was that self-reports on emotion are somewhat unreliable, yet at the, towards the end of the book, your prescription of how to proceed with this happiness business is to consult other people when in situations that you imagine and see how they, they reacted to the situation. So, I am wondering how you reconcile the two. >> What a great question! So, um, all measuring instruments are unreliable. A thermometer is unreliable inasmuch as it will, it will make mistakes, and we know what the mistakes are. So, people like Tim Wilson have worked very hard to understand what's wrong with self-reports, and we now know that there are certain things that people's self reports are so bad you might as well not ask them— things like, um, "What's the reason you fell in love?" Forget it. What people tell you when you ask a question like "What was the cause of something like that?" it's just, it's interesting—I'll say it's always interesting— it just has no correlation with reality. But there are other kinds of questions you can ask people, and that's why we do it all the time. For example, you ask a child, "Do you feel nauseous?" You ask your friends, "Are you hungry now?" You don't say, "Are you hungry?" and then go "Ah, why did I even ask you? You have no idea if you're hungry." "Oh, you probably can't tell if you're sleepy, can you?" There are things people can tell you, and what they can tell you best is how they are feeling in that moment, in real time. Luckily, what we want to study, if we study happiness, is exactly that sort of question. So, their self-reports are remarkably reliable. "How are you feeling right now?" "Well, pretty good." "Not so good." "Oh, really bad." People do know the answer to that question. Now, you asked how do we reconcile our take on self-reports with the advice at the end of Stumbling on Happiness, and I just want to be clear, you got the advice almost exactly right. The advice is that since you can't know how you will feel in a particular future, you might find people who are already in the future that you're merely contemplating, and see how happy they are. So, if it turns out that everybody who becomes a lawyer is miserable, it'd be pretty crazy for you to predict that you're going to be a happy lawyer. If people who live in Anchorage, Alaska, are just as happy as people who live in California, it would be pretty crazy for you to predict that you would be very unhappy at one place and happy in another. But that's very different than asking people, because when you ask people, "Did being a, is being a lawyer, does being a lawyer make you happy?" you run into Tim Wilson's problem. They have no idea if being a lawyer makes them happy. What you have to do instead is measure for yourself the happiness of lawyers by just asking them. "How happy are you?" "How happy are you?" "How happy are you?" We've shown in a series of studies that this technique— we call it "surrogation," using other people as surrogates for yourself— surrogation can improve people's affective forecasting ability by about 50%, which is the most remarkable finding of anybody who's ever tried to improve affective forecasting ability. I'll give you an example of how it works. You're trying to decide, in one of our studies, women are trying to decide whether to go on a date with a man, and either we give them a lot of information about the man— his whole, like, Match.com profile: his photograph, his interests, a little essay he wrote. They learn all about him, and they have to predict how much they'll like the date. Other women learn nothing about the guy. They only know one thing: how much the woman who dated him before enjoyed it. Guess who makes the best prediction of their own liking on the date? The women who knew nothing about the man, but they knew how another woman had enjoyed it. So, that's the best advice I can give anybody, is find other people who are living in your future, and just see how happy they are. >> But at the same time, you seem pessimistic that people would follow this advice. >> They're, I'm very pessimistic because, although all of you are being very polite, inside many of you are squinting and going, "Oh come on! I mean, if I'm trying to decide what kind of ice cream to eat or where to move, I'm going to ask somebody else? I'm different than other people. Come on! Everybody's so different." Yeah, no you're not. You're not! You know, if a Martian looked down from Mars, and knew everything there was to know about one human being, they would know 90% of what there was to know about every human being. I mean, we're remarkably alike, and particularly alike when it comes to the things that make us happy and unhappy. You can learn an enormous amount from how happy other people are. But what we discovered in our studies is, because everybody thinks they're unique, they don't want that information. So, when we offered women the chance to either learn about the Match.com profile of another man, or find out how another woman had enjoyed dating him, they massively wanted to see the Match.com profile. Even though they had just made a horrible mistake using it, they still were confident they would make a better prediction if they had that information, and they were wrong. >> I was curious about this linkage between the proximal measurement of happiness and some of the research that's been done on mindfulness and meditation and how those two things might be linked in a way, potentially. >> Right. It's a great question. There's not nearly enough research, but the research that I have seen on meditation suggests, well, first of all, unequivocally, it's good for you. There's just no doubt—even if you don't, even if you're not a psychologist— if you were a doctor, you would look at everything from people's blood pressure to the killer T-cell activity (an indication of the health of their immune systems), and you'd go, "Wow! People ought to meditate." I often like to say that if meditation were an expensive drug, every HMO would cover it, and you'd be required to do it, but because it's so cheap and so easy, most of us don't bother. The psychological benefits of meditation are also not as well documented, but at least the studies I— most studies are bad; I mean, there's lots of studies on it, but they're badly done— but recently, some people, like Richie Davidson, have started to do some really good research in which people are randomly assigned to meditation, non-meditation groups, and their outcomes, their psychological outcomes, are really well measured, and it looks like what you would expect: people really flourish as a result of meditation. Now, one reason is that they learn to focus their minds, to keep the mind focused on the here and now. One thing we know is that when people's minds wander, they tend to get less happy than when they're engaged in the here and now. We did a study just a few years ago, Matt Killingsworth and I, in which we tracked over long periods of time many, many thousands of people, and we asked them a couple of questions. One question we asked them— you know, we did experience sampling, and that's when you interrupt people in the course of their daily lives, and ask them questions electronically— and the questions were things like, "What are you doing now?" "What are you thinking about?" and "How happy are you?" And what we found is that people just couldn't be happier than when they were thinking about whatever they were doing. And that's even true when they're doing something not very pleasant, like, you know, cleaning the toilets. Now, when people are thinking, cleaning the toilets and thinking about it, they're not very happy. But when they're thinking about something else, they're even less happy. So, it really looks like when the mind is focused on the current task, it's about as happy as it can be. Why? Well, what our data suggested is it, because when your mind wanders, it goes to negative things. Wouldn't it be nice, if when our minds wandered, we're cleaning the toilet, but we're, we're imagining a symphony or we're dreaming about a vacation that's coming up, or we're, we're having a fantasy about meeting our favorite rock star. That's just not what people do. Mainly, when their minds wander, they're thinking things like, "Ugh! I wonder where that rash came from." Or, "I got to go to the dentist." "Oh man, my mortgage is overdue." "I wish my kids would act nicer." Their minds go to dark places. And so mainly, it looks like you're happier if you stay focused in the here and now instead of—one more neat thing from the study… It turns out the best way to keep human beings in the here and now is probably not meditation— it's social interaction. Right now, I am in the here and now, and most of you are, too— me more than you, because I'm doing the talking. But what, one of the reasons that social interaction makes people so happy, we think, is it anchors them to the present. They can't just let their minds wander away because they have to stay engaged with the people they're talking to. Psychologists have always known that people love, are happy when they're in social interactions, but that's because we thought we were smiling at each other and trading ideas and being engaged. Actually, it's because you're holding me, you're kind of holding me in place, so I don't float away in time. I think that's a wonderful finding that I hope we follow up. >> Um, can you, like, force control of your emotions, like, if you're feeling this way, and you want to change it, is it possible? >> Yes. Lots of research has been conducted on this, and so the question is, "Can we just change our emotions any time we want to, or are we completely stuck with the emotions we feel? The answer to both questions is no. Those aren't the two alternatives—the real truth is somewhere between the two. We do have some control over how we feel. For example, we can reframe events. We can learn to think about the world in a different way, and suddenly we feel differently about it. You know, I get angry at my wife because she's nagging me and saying, "You really need to take an umbrella today—it's going to rain." And then I can stop and reframe it and go, "This isn't nagging—she loves me. She cares if I get wet." And all of a sudden I feel differently, all because I just changed the way I thought about the world. So, in that sense, my emotions were under my control. On the other hand, emotions aren't totally under our control, and if you think about it, what good would they be if they were? Emotion is a primitive guidance system. We have it; every mammal has it. It was evolved to keep you alive— to make you afraid of dangerous things, to make you excited about things, about mating opportunities, to make you excited about food. What good would emotions be if you could just click a little button and turn them off? You can't. When you, you know, you see people you love get killed, you can't just go, "Well, I think I'll reframe that in a positive way." It's not easy to do, so we're kind of stuck in the middle. We have some control over our emotions, but not total control over our emotions. >> Dan, I am going to, in the video version of this, insert a few minutes from your TED talk where you introduce "impact bias." >> When you have 21 minutes to speak, two million years seems like a really long time, but evolutionarily, two million years is nothing. And yet, in two million years, the human brain has nearly tripled in mass, going from the one and a quarter pound brain of our ancestor here, Habilis, to the almost three-pound meatloaf that everybody here has between their ears. What is it about a big brain that nature was so eager for every one of us to have one? Well, it turns out when brains triple in size, they don't just get three times bigger— they gain new structures. And one of the main reasons that our brain got so big is because it got a new part called the "frontal lobe," and particularly, a part called the "prefrontal cortex." Now, what does a prefrontal cortex do for you that should justify the entire architectural overhaul of the human skull in the blink of evolutionary time? Well, turns out the prefrontal cortex does lots of things, but one of the most important things it does, is it is an experience simulator. You know, flight pilots practice in flight simulators so that they don't make real mistakes in planes. Human beings have this marvelous adaptation that they can actually have experiences in their heads before they try them out in real life. This is a trick that none of our ancestors could do, that no other animal can do quite like we can. It's a marvelous adaptation. It's up there with opposable thumbs and standing upright and language as one of the things that got our species out of the trees and into the shopping mall. Now, all of you have done this. I mean, you know, Ben and Jerry's doesn't have liver and onion ice cream, and it's not because they whipped some up, tried it, and went, "Yuck!" It's because from, without leaving your arm chair, you can simulate that flavor and say "yuck" before you make it. Let's see how your experience simulators are working. Let's just run a quick diagnostic before I proceed with the rest of the talk. Here's two different futures that I invite you to contemplate, and you can try to simulate them and tell me which one you think you might prefer. One of them is winning the lottery— this is about $314 million. And the other is becoming paraplegic. So, just give it a moment of thought. You probably don't feel like you need a moment of thought, and interestingly, there are data on these two groups of people— data on how happy they are. And this is exactly what you expected, isn't it? But these aren't the data. I made these up. These are the data. You failed the pop quiz, and you're hardly five minutes into the lecture, because the fact is that a year after losing the use of their legs, and a year after winning the Lotto, lottery winners and paraplegics are equally happy with their lives. Now, don't feel too bad about failing the first pop quiz, because everybody fails all of the pop quizzes all of the time. The research that my laboratory has been doing—that economists and psychologists around the country have been doing—have revealed something really quite startling to us: something we call the "impact bias," which is the tendency for the simulator to work badly, for the simulator to make you believe that different outcomes are more different than in fact, they really are. From field studies to laboratory studies, we see that winning or losing an election, gaining or losing a romantic partner, getting or not getting a promotion, passing or not passing a college test, on and on, have far less impact, less intensity, and much less duration than people expect them to have. In fact, a recent study—this almost floors me— a recent study showing how major life traumas affect people suggests that if it happened over three months ago, with only a few exceptions, it has no impact whatsoever on your happiness. >> We've just been talking about if terrible things happen—if you lose a loved one— and maybe you could connect that back to what impact bias tells us when we find ourselves in a very difficult situation. >> Well, what we know from studies of impact bias and the studies of impact bias on people who've gone through personal loss, is, first of all, personal loss is bad. It's even possible that you will never recover. But here's the one thing we know for sure: on average, you will not be as devastated for as long as you predict. To be clear, I didn't say that you wouldn't be devastated. I said that you wouldn't be devastated for as long as you think you would. People vastly overestimate the duration, both the, the intensity, but mainly the duration of their negative feelings. There's a lot, you know, there's a lot of psychological processes that are designed simply to bring you back to your baseline, and as we grieve, we start to learn to adapt to and adjust to the losses we've experienced. It's not really remarkable that people do this. What's remarkable is that they don't know they'll do it. I mean, you've seen other people do it. You've seen people get divorced and lose somebody they love. You've seen people have a parent die and lose somebody they loved, and you've seen them get on with their lives. Why is it such a mystery that you would be exactly the same way? And yet most of us feel that, "Oh, no, no, no. If that happened to me, ugh, you know, I'd fall down, and I wouldn't get up again." >> So, this relates to your earlier point about us overestimating how different we are from one to the next. >> I think that's exactly right, because we look around, and we see evidence of people overcoming their circumstances— of them adapting, of them healing, but somehow, we feel that our marriage, our parent, our relationships are just so special that we couldn't imagine getting over their loss. We're wrong. >> And so, in that sense, it's comforting to know about the impact bias, to say, "There's a good chance—I don't know—but there's a good chance I'm overestimating this." When I say, "I can't possibly imagine ever recovering my happiness," the fact is that for many people, they will—sooner than they believe. >> Sooner than they believe, and, you know, if anything, when sometimes people say, "So what has, you know, several decades of studying this, what has it done for you?" And Scott, you put your finger on it. It's made me a little braver. It's made me humbler—I'm quite sure that I can't predict as well as I think— but it's made me braver, because I recognize that the negative outcomes I might experience will be negative, but they won't be as negative for as long as my imagination is suggesting they will be. >> Mm-hmm. >> Or, I take bigger risks. I'm willing to fail, because failure won't hurt as much as it seems to when I look at it in prospect. >> Mm-hmm, mm-hmm. >> In this course, we learned about the bystander effect, and one of the things we learned about it was that knowing about the bystander effect makes you less prone to it. Are there similar studies about impact bias? >> Hah—great question! >> It's a great question, and my, "no" is the answer to your question. There are not good data on this, but my guess is, knowing about the impact bias makes you marginally less prone to it. But I think the impact bias is a little more like, like the bystander, bystander intervention problem is really a matter of not realizing what happened, what's happening. As soon as you realize it, you're kind of over the problem. But I think the impact bias is a lot more like an optical illusion. You know, you see those two lines and, and you go, um, "Gosh they, they look parallel to me," and you get out your ruler, and they're not, and you look again, but they still look that way, and I think the impact bias is like that. >> So, do you just have to learn to live with it, or is there anything we can do? >> I think we have to learn to live with it. But you know, optical, think, optical illusions again are very instructive. So, you close your eyes, and you look back at the lines, and my God, you experience the illusion. But then you think to yourself, "But it's just an illusion." I think that's exactly what happens with impact bias. You will always— when I ask you to imagine a future, you will almost surely overestimate how good or bad you're going to feel in it, but then you can remind yourself that you are almost surely overestimating, and try to temper your estimate. "Oh my gosh, if that happens it'll be terrible!" (two, three, four…) "but probably not as bad as I—however bad I think—probably not quite that bad. Maybe I ought to be a little braver." >> Does that, is there data on whether following that sort of self-conscious pattern increases happiness, relative to not? >> Oh, absolutely. There are very simple things you could do that, if you would practice them like a diet—practice them religiously over an extended period of time— will reliably increase your happiness. We know what those things are. We know there are things, they are really mundane things like making sure you get enough sleep. There's things like spending time with friends. There's little exercises like listing one or two things every day for which you're particularly grateful, or telling other people why you're grateful to them. The problem is, people try them, and the next day they're not thin. And so they go, "Well, that's a bad diet." No, no! A diet's something you have to do for a year to see results. The same with, same with exercises to increase happiness. Imagine that you said, "You know, given what the data show about being of service to others, maybe I'm going to spend two Saturdays a month just handing out sandwiches at a homeless shelter, and I'm not going to expect it to radically transform me overnight, but I'll expect to experience some benefit from this over the course of several months." On average, people will say, "Wow! I'm feeling better about myself and about my life than I was before." >> And there's also research that suggests that we often allocate our time and energy toward pursuits that don't tend to be associated with happiness, whether it's changes in physical beauty or income level moving from middle class to upper middle class, or the great promotion, and so on, right? >> Yeah, there's no doubt about that. Watching television is a good example. You know, you can collect data on yourself. Go to TrackYourHappiness.org. That's a website that my collaborator, Matt Killingsworth, created to track your happiness, and you will get data, and you'll have access to all your own data. You'll be able to see what kinds of activities are making you most happy and least happy, et cetera. So, being a good student of yourself, but I think also being a student of science— reading the literature and saying, "Hey, if it works for most people, it could probably work for me, and I'll try it, too." >> That is a fabulous ending to our session, I think. That's a great note to leave things on. I just want to thank you, Dan. I have hoped that we would have this hangout, even since last year, and I really appreciate, given how busy you are, that you made time for our class, so, would everybody join me in thanking Dan from around the world? >> All right! I feel hugged and embraced all over the globe. Thank you all for asking me. It was a, it's always a great pleasure to, first of all, to hang out with anyone who has less hair than me. Thank you, Professor Plous, for inviting me, and thank all of, thanks all of you— especially those of you who are in time zones where it's far beyond your bedtime, ah, for making time to be here. I sure enjoyed meeting you and chatting with you. >> Thank you so much! >> Cheers! >> Bye-bye. >> Thanks a lot!