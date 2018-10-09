Lecture 6.3: Countering Terrorism: Is Psychology Mightier Than the Sword?

video-placeholder
Loading...
Wesleyan University
Social Psychology
Wesleyan University

4.7 (4,407 ratings)

 | 

540K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Reviews

4.7 (4,407 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    85.13%
  • 4 stars
    8.71%
  • 3 stars
    1.65%
  • 2 stars
    1.02%
  • 1 star
    3.47%

EW

May 20, 2021

The course is great. There are plenty of study materials provided and the lecturer is very good. Items studied in this course are immensely helpful in understanding group thinking and group behavior.

PM

Aug 15, 2020

Professor Plous made me understand the lessons because he explained well all the lessons, and he provided enough information about the Social Psychology. More power to Coursera and Professor Plous :)

From the lesson

WEEK 6: Helping, Hurting, and Peacemaking

Lecture 6.2: The Triggers of Aggression23:52
Lecture 6.3: Countering Terrorism: Is Psychology Mightier Than the Sword?19:11

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Scott Plous

    Professor of Psychology; Executive Director, Social Psychology Network; recipient of the American Psychological Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder