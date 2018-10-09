Lecture 7.4: Concluding Remarks: Where to Go From Here

As we come to the end of our journey together, I hope you can look back and see some main course themes and ideas that social psychology offers us, such as the psychological construction of reality, the surprising speed with which people form social impressions, the complex link between attitudes and behavior, the power of the situation (which sometimes goes unappreciated when we rush to make dispositional, or character judgments, of other people), and the value of empathy as an antidote to many of the problems we face. I hope that you've also seen that social psychology is a branch of psychology and science that isn't just common sense. In fact, this would be a great time for you to review all of your answers in the Snapshot Quiz, which you can do by clicking on a button from our main course page. If you didn't get all of the items correct with high confidence, that suggests the value of doing research on the topics that were covered on the quiz. My hope is that you've left the course with some growth in your psychology expertise, and some information that will enrich your life, your relationships, and your work. One of the most important contributors to the course was Mike Conte of Wesleyan's Physical Plant. Mike single-handedly made it his mission to make sure that I had a quiet, comfortable place to record videos. First, I'd like to thank my daughter Fijare, who actively supported this course from the moment it was born (eleven years after she was) through the second offering of the course (in her Coursera t-shirt) through the current version. This course would never have been given without her support. And finally, it never would have been given without the students who enrolled in it—students from roughly 200 countries who said, "Sure, I'll sign up for Social Psychology." I want to thank you for spending your valuable time with me and for your many contributions to the course. It's been an honor serving as your instructor. And now I'd like to turn to one last topic, a question that's been appearing lately in the discussion forums: Where do we go from here? In other words, for those interested in learning more about social psychology, what's a good way forward? Let me offer three suggestions. First, you might consider reading a textbook on the topic— either a complete introductory textbook, like the ones authored by David Myers, or a more specialized text on a topic of interest. As you can see here, Social Psychology Network has a page that lists over 200 textbooks to choose from. And if you're interested in the psychology of prejudice and social justice, the Reading Room of UnderstandingPrejudice.org has hundreds of other textbooks, journals, magazines, newsletters, and so on. A second suggestion would be to re-watch the video from Week 1 of the course, in which I give a tour of Social Psychology Network, and then, after you finish watching, explore some of the resources such as the Online Psychology Career Center, all of which are free and open access. One last suggestion would be to join or learn about professional organizations related to social psychology. And to help you do that, I invited all of the organizations that formally endorsed Social Psychology Network to contribute a one-minute videotape describing their organization and ways for interested students to join. Several of them kindly sent me a clip, so I'll end this video by simply presenting what they sent. In some cases the videos are informal, and the sound quality isn't always great, so you may need to turn on subtitles while you watch. But the organizations are really great— they're worth knowing about. All of them are becoming more international in various ways, and I hope that they give you a taste of psychology beyond this course. Again, thanks so much for being part of it! Take care. In 1936, at the height of the Great Depression, a group of prominent psychologists came together to establish the Society for Psychological Study of Social Issues, or SPSSI. Its goal: to help the public and its representatives craft social policies based on a scientific understanding of human behavior. From the calamities of the Depression, to groundbreaking work in the 1950s that helped end legal segregation in the United States, to the 1990s when it first gained consultative status at the United Nations, to present-day research on gun violence and same-sex parenting, SPSSI has been a powerful voice for social change based on sound psychological science. We provide briefings and special reports to Congress, sponsor policy workshops and advocacy days for our members on Capitol Hill, and create and fund opportunities for psychologists to engage the political process. SPSSI also provides dozens of awards and grants each year to everyone from undergraduates to late career academics, and publishes research in three journals, including the flagship Journal of Social Issues. We encourage you to explore SPSSI at our website (www.spssi.org) and through our Facebook and Twitter accounts. Community psychologists work to increase the capacity of communities to address critical problems and support the empowerment of marginalized people as partners in research. They use scientific methods to study how programs and policies are implemented, and to evaluate their impacts. >> They work to improve systems and develop programs that build on strength and cultural values. They work in universities, government agencies, nonprofits, and consulting firms. >> Community psychology seeks to reduce oppression through research, advocacy, organizing, and policy change. Learn more about it at SCRA27.org and discover how you can make a difference. [MUSIC] >> Hi there! I am Mary Bullock, President of Division 52. What is Division 52? It is the Division of International Psychology of the American Psychological Association. Fifty two is devoted to international engagement. We welcome all who want to promote an international perspective in psychology, engage with colleagues around the world, and help address world challenges. An international lens is more important than ever to foster understanding, knowledge, peace, and well-being for all. Find out about 52! Search the web for activities and opportunities to be involved. The 52 journal provides timely empirical articles, review pieces, and policy briefs. Read the newsletter for news about the division and from around the world, peer reviewed articles, and more! Interested in a global perspective? Make 52 your professional home! There are great opportunities for mentoring, service, leadership, and collaboration. Join us! We hope to see you soon in 52. >> Hello! And welcome to this one-minute video about Psi Chi, the largest student psychological honor society in the world. Now, there's no way in a one minute video I can tell you all about Psi Chi, and all about the great reasons to join. It is an honor society, and so there are going to be membership criteria. And you can go to PsiChi.org to learn more about those. But why would you join? We do give back over $400,000 in grants and awards every year to undergraduate and graduate students who are members. There are research opportunities to advance the scholarship, the science, and application of psychology. These are students presenting at regional research conferences. There's a Psi Chi journal. There are Psi Chi magazines. The Psi Chi Digests are there for us to keep in touch with our faculty advisors, our alumni members, and actually, with all of our members. We do this, too, through our social media outlets as well. We think Psi Chi could be your first professional organization, and check us out, at PsiChi.org. You know, when you have time. >> Hi everyone! Ashley, Gabe, and Dana here from the Society for the Study of Peace, Conflict & Violence. We're here to tell you a little bit today about our mission related to researching, teaching, advocating, and implementing state of the art interventions aimed at peacebuilding, conflict mediation, and violence reduction. >> There are many resources available, online and in print. At peacepsychology.org, there are teaching resources available. And through the membership through the division, you have access to the Peace and Conflict research journal. Through other printed texts, you have access to research and the Encyclopedia of Peace— this can be found at Springer.com as well as on Amazon. >> We also have opportunities to support travel and research, including small research grants, student travel awards to conferences, and then we also recently held our first Psychology and Peace conference, where we brought together scholars from all over the world. So, we want to invite you to please come to peacepsychology.org, and we look forward to hearing from you soon! >> Come join us! >> Bye! >> Peace in! The Society for Personality and Social Psychology is the world's largest organization of social and personality psychologists. It's an international organization with over 7,500 members around the globe. SPSP membership is reflective of all career levels including students, and SPSP members work primarily in research, teaching, or industry. SPSP accomplishes its goals through many activities, including its annual convention—which draws over 4,000 attendees— its summer institute offered to graduate students, and online training available around the world. SPSP is also known for its publications, including its journals: Personality and Social Psychology Review, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, and Social Psychological & Personality Science. In addition, SPSP members contribute to its blog, Character & Context. SPSP also provides direct benefits to its members, including small grants, travel awards, and scholarships. For more information on SPSP and its member benefits, visit www.SPSP.org. Industrial-Organizational Psychology helps take care of business by using scientific methods to improve organizational performance and employee well-being. Here are a few examples. >> Hi! I am Alexandra Whitmire with Wylie here at NASA Johnson Space Center, and I help manage research to support astronauts' behavior, health, and performance for NASA's next generation space flight missions. >> I develop tests and simulations of jobs that companies use to hire and promote people. Scores from these tests can help a company consistently differentiate between people who'd perform a job well and those who wouldn't. >> I'm Ed Sabin. I do research with pilots and air traffic controllers to make aviation safer. We try to understand the causes of accidents to prevent them, because safety is no accident. >> To learn more about I-O psychology, please visit SIOP.org. >> Hello, budding social psychologists! My name is Nick Haslam, and I'm the President-Elect of the Society of Australasian Social Psychologists, or "SASP" for short. SASP is the body that represents the thriving community of social psychologists down under in Australia and New Zealand. What we try to do is promote the field in our area and also build international collaborations. SASP runs a great conference. We run a variety of prizes. We publish a newsletter. We're particularly proud of how we support student work. So, we give research grants to graduate student projects. We subsidize grad students' travel to our conference. And the grad students are a very, very active part of our organization. The best part of all is we run a summer school every two years, where students from the region, and also from around the world, get together to do work with eminent social psychologists, usually close to a terrific beach—it's not all work. So, if you're in the vicinity and would like to continue your social psychology education, or if you'd like to come down here and join us, think about joining SASP. At least check us out— our website is www.sasp.org.au. Enjoy your course!