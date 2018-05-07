Working knowledge of SQL (or Structured Query Language) is a must for data professionals like Data Scientists, Data Analysts and Data Engineers. Much of the world's data resides in databases. SQL is a powerful language used for communicating with and extracting data from databases. In this course you will learn SQL inside out- from the very basics of Select statements to advanced concepts like JOINs. You will: -write foundational SQL statements like: SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE -filter result sets, use WHERE, COUNT, DISTINCT, and LIMIT clauses -differentiate between DML & DDL -CREATE, ALTER, DROP and load tables -use string patterns and ranges; ORDER and GROUP result sets, and built-in database functions -build sub-queries and query data from multiple tables -access databases as a data scientist using Jupyter notebooks with SQL and Python -work with advanced concepts like Stored Procedures, Views, ACID Transactions, Inner & Outer JOINs Through hands-on labs and projects, you will practice building SQL queries, work with real databases on the Cloud, and use real data science tools. In the final project you’ll analyze multiple real-world datasets to demonstrate your skills.