COUNT, DISTINCT, LIMIT

Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python
Cloud Databases, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL

SA

Apr 22, 2020

The lessons were short and easy to follow, providing all the basics as well as a few more advanced topics, to get student quickly up-to-speed on databases and SQL and their application in D/S realm.

PK

Aug 19, 2020

A very useful course with some very interesting datasets/Jupyter notebooks to work through/practice your skills. Offers a good balanced blend between theory and practical/practice. Very good course!

From the lesson

Getting Started with SQL

In this module, you will be introduced to databases. You will create a database instance on the cloud. You will learn some of the basic SQL statements. You will also write and practice basic SQL hands-on on a live database.

Welcome to SQL for Data Science2:22
Introduction to Databases4:28
SELECT Statement3:40
COUNT, DISTINCT, LIMIT2:30
INSERT Statement2:41
UPDATE and DELETE Statements3:16

    Rav Ahuja

    Global Program Director

    Hima Vasudevan

    Data Scientist

