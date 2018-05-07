Stored Procedures

Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python
IBM Skills Network

Cloud Databases, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL

SA

Apr 22, 2020

The lessons were short and easy to follow, providing all the basics as well as a few more advanced topics, to get student quickly up-to-speed on databases and SQL and their application in D/S realm.

PK

Aug 19, 2020

A very useful course with some very interesting datasets/Jupyter notebooks to work through/practice your skills. Offers a good balanced blend between theory and practical/practice. Very good course!

From the lesson

Bonus Module: Advanced SQL for Data Engineering (Honors)

Views3:44
Stored Procedures3:14
ACID Transactions3:49

    Rav Ahuja

    Global Program Director

    Hima Vasudevan

    Data Scientist

