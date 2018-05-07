Sub-Queries and Nested Selects

Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python
4.6 (16,554 ratings)

290K Students Enrolled

Cloud Databases, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL

SA

Apr 22, 2020

The lessons were short and easy to follow, providing all the basics as well as a few more advanced topics, to get student quickly up-to-speed on databases and SQL and their application in D/S realm.

PK

Aug 19, 2020

A very useful course with some very interesting datasets/Jupyter notebooks to work through/practice your skills. Offers a good balanced blend between theory and practical/practice. Very good course!

From the lesson

Intermediate SQL

In this module, you will learn how to use string patterns and ranges to search data and how to sort and group data in result sets. You will also practice composing nested queries and execute select statements to access data from multiple tables.

Built-in Database Functions6:16
Date and Time Built-in Functions2:45
Sub-Queries and Nested Selects4:53
Working with Multiple Tables6:49

    Rav Ahuja

    Global Program Director

    Hima Vasudevan

    Data Scientist

